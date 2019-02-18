Novak Djokovic admits he contemplated leaving tennis before resurgence

2:34 Novak Djokovic admits he was on the verge of leaving tennis last year and says his resurgence in form is 'like a fairytale story', after he was named Laureus sportsman of the year on Monday. Novak Djokovic admits he was on the verge of leaving tennis last year and says his resurgence in form is 'like a fairytale story', after he was named Laureus sportsman of the year on Monday.

Novak Djokovic says he contemplated leaving tennis as he struggled to find the “purpose” during his initial struggle to rediscover his best form on his return from injury last year.

The world No 1 returned from a six-month injury lay-off at last year's Australian Open but was knocked out in the fourth round by Hyeon Chung.

Despite undergoing surgery on his elbow after the tournament, he suffered subsequent shock defeats against Taro Daniel and Benoit Paire at Indian Wells and Miami respectively, before announcing his split with Andre Agassi.

Djokovic then reunited with former coach Marian Vaijda and has since returned to world No 1 and won three successive Grand Slam titles, with his record seventh Australian Open moving him ahead of Pete Sampras into third on the men's all-time list of Grand Slam titles with 15.

Honored to receive the Sportsman of the Year award 🙏 Thank you @LaureusSport for a wonderful evening celebrating our journeys and the power of sport to change the world. #Laureus19 pic.twitter.com/HNFPWNbQgV — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) February 18, 2019

But the 31-year-old Serb, speaking after being named Laureus sportsman of the year on Monday, said: "I did think about leaving tennis.

"I did not find myself in a good balance. It took me several months to find that purpose and meaning again. This award reflects and symbolises this journey.

"Reflecting on the journey it seems like a fairytale story."