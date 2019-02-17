Gael Monfils edges out Stan Wawrinka to win maiden Rotterdam Open title

Gael Monfils defeated Stan Wawrinka to win the Rotterdam Open

French showman Gael Monfils claimed the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam with a three-set win against former champion Stan Wawrinka on Sunday.

Monfils sealed a 6-3 1-6 6-2 victory over 2015 winner Wawrinka to collect the eighth title of his career, which will help move him up 10 spots to world No 23 when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday.

The 32-year-old raced past his Swiss opponent to convert two break points on his way to sealing the opening set in 36 minutes before three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka, who was playing his first final since undergoing two knee surgeries in 2017, fought back to clinch the second set.

Monfils and Wawrinka pose with their trophies after a thrilling final

But Wawrinka struggled to keep up with Monfils in the longer rallies during the decider and despite winning his opening game to love, he was broken by Monfils in the third game, while the Frenchman also maintained his service rhythm to dictate play.

Monfils, the 2016 runner-up, converted another break-point to go 5-2 ahead before serving out the match.

Sunday's match was the first Rotterdam Open final between two unseeded players since Michael Llodra beat Robin Soderling in 2008.

Marco Cecchinato defeated Argentinians Guido Pella and Diego Schwartzman in the space of two days

Marco Cecchinato of Italy secured the third ATP title of his career by causing a huge upset against home favourite Diego Schwartzman in the final of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

World No 18 Cecchinato added to his titles in Budapest and Umag by silencing the crowd as he eased to a 6-1 6-2 victory against Schwartzman.

