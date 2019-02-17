Gael Monfils edges out Stan Wawrinka to win maiden Rotterdam Open title
Monfils wins eighth ATP World Tour title of his career, secured 13 months on from his seventh in Qatar
By Raz Mirza
Last Updated: 17/02/19 6:53pm
French showman Gael Monfils claimed the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam with a three-set win against former champion Stan Wawrinka on Sunday.
Monfils sealed a 6-3 1-6 6-2 victory over 2015 winner Wawrinka to collect the eighth title of his career, which will help move him up 10 spots to world No 23 when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday.
The last man standing 🏆@Gael_Monfils #abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/4riC5wbfFh— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) February 17, 2019
The 32-year-old raced past his Swiss opponent to convert two break points on his way to sealing the opening set in 36 minutes before three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka, who was playing his first final since undergoing two knee surgeries in 2017, fought back to clinch the second set.
But Wawrinka struggled to keep up with Monfils in the longer rallies during the decider and despite winning his opening game to love, he was broken by Monfils in the third game, while the Frenchman also maintained his service rhythm to dictate play.
WHAT a final it was 😍— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) February 17, 2019
👏@stanwawrinka & @Gael_Monfils #abnamrowtt pic.twitter.com/EKkpOEygEn
Monfils, the 2016 runner-up, converted another break-point to go 5-2 ahead before serving out the match.
Sunday's match was the first Rotterdam Open final between two unseeded players since Michael Llodra beat Robin Soderling in 2008.
Marco Cecchinato of Italy secured the third ATP title of his career by causing a huge upset against home favourite Diego Schwartzman in the final of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.
World No 18 Cecchinato added to his titles in Budapest and Umag by silencing the crowd as he eased to a 6-1 6-2 victory against Schwartzman.
