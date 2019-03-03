Nick Kyrgios beats Alexander Zverev to win Mexico Open

Nick Kyrgios is back in the winner's circle after beating Alexander Zverev to claim the Mexico Open and a first title since Brisbane last year

Nick Kyrgios capped a memorable week with a blistering 6-3 6-4 victory over world no 3 Alexander Zverev to claim the Mexico Open in Acapulco.

The mercurial Australian has often flattered to deceive on the ATP Tour, with his temperament and behaviour belying a natural talent that many feel could make him one of the best in the world.

With his powerful serve and spectacular forehand, Kyrgios can be unplayable when it does all come together and it has been like that in Mexico this week with the 23-year-old saving his most complete performance until last to claim the fifth ATP title of his career.

"It's an amazing feeling. I didn't expect much at all today. I knew I was the underdog going in and that he's playing great tennis," said Kyrgios, who heaped praise on his opponent having earlier in the week defended himself amid criticism from Rafael Nadal.

"He's an incredible player and doesn't have many weaknesses, so I knew I had to play my style of tennis. I'm really happy with the performance.

"It's hopefully an example for people who are struggling and getting in some places you don't think you can get out of. If I can do it, you can do it.

"I was really down and out and didn't know what I was going to do, but you have a week like this and things can change."

Kyrgios claim the fifth ATP title of his career

Kyrgios had beat Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and John Isner to reach the Saturday showdown with Zverev - who had not dropped a set on his way to the final.

But a free and focused Kyrgios frustrated German Zverev from the outset, taking all three of his break point chances to seal victory on his first championship point with a typically huge serve.

Kyrgios entered this week a lowly 72nd but his title triumph means he will climb more than 50 places back into the world's top 32 on Monday.

In the women's event in Acapulco Wang Yafan beat Sofia Kenin to claim the first title of her career with a battling 2-6 6-3 7-5 victory.

