Nick Kyrgios says he would not listen to criticism from Rafa Nadal

Nick Kyrgios said he would not listen to criticism from Rafa Nadal, who accused the Australian of lacking respect "for the public, the opponent and toward himself".

The comments came after their epic encounter in Acapulco on Wednesday in which the Australian used a mix of typically audacious drop shots and brute power to win in three sets.

Kyrgios screamed at the packed crowd to "shut up" at one stage, using an expletive that earned him a warning from the chair umpire, but his on-court antics during their second-round match seemingly annoyed the world No 2.

There is a reason why he is where he is. Rafael Nadal on Nick Kyrgios

"He's a player who has enormous talent, could be winning Grand Slams or fighting for the top positions of the ranking, but there is a reason why he is where he is," Nadal said. "He lacks respect for the public, the opponent and toward himself."

Kyrgios, however, shrugged off the criticism, saying: "He doesn't know the journey I've been through. He doesn't know anything about me so I'm not going to listen at all," the world No 72 told a news conference.

"I'm not going to comment on his game. I've got my game, he's got his own game."

Kyrgios, who takes very little time between points on serve, defended his quick play.

"He's very slow in-between points," he said of Nadal. "The rule in the book says you have to play at the speed of the server."

