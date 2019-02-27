Marin Cilic to defend Queen's Club title ahead of Wimbledon

Marin Cilic will defend his title at the Queen's club

Marin Cilic has announced he will return to defend his Queen's Club title in the summer as part of his preparations for Wimbledon.

Australian Open semi-finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas will join Cilic as he makes his debut in the west London tournament that runs from June 17 to June 23.

Former US Open champion Cilic, who beat Novak Djokovic in the final last year, says playing at Queens has a "special feeling" for him.

I have always loved playing at the Queen's Club, and it will be a special feeling to try to defend my title in 2019. Marin Cilic

The 30-year-old said: "Winning the (title) last year was one of the highlights of my career.

"It was a close final and fightback against Novak and came after I was narrowly beaten by Feliciano Lopez in the final a year earlier.

"I have always loved playing at the Queen's Club, and it will be a special feeling to try to defend my title in 2019."

Stefanos Tsitsipas will play at Queen's for the first time

Tsitsipas, who stunned 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer at last month's Australian Open, will be making his debut in the grass-court tournament.

The 20-year-old said: "I've heard so much about this club, so many great champions have lifted the trophy over more than 100 years.

"I am looking forward to having my own chance to compete on grass for the title in June."

Cilic and Tsitsipas join British No 1 Kyle Edmund in the field.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.