Andy Murray's mother says the two-time Wimbledon champion could play again

Andy Murray could play again, according to his mum Judy

Judy Murray says her son Andy has a chance of playing again following hip resurfacing surgery.

The two-time Wimbledon champion took the decision to undergo the knife soon after his gutsy first-round loss at the Australian Open in Melbourne in a final attempt to save his career.

He is currently recovering from surgery that included removing the damaged bone and cartilage within his right hip socket and replacing it with a metal shell. He will not know for several months whether he can return to the upper echelons of the game.

But Judy Murray, speaking at the stylish Jockey Club after being invited to the ATP tournament, thinks her son would struggle with the idea of never playing again and believes the former world No 1 still has a chance of making a return.

"I think he will, (but) I think he's aware that it might not be possible," Judy said. "He is a smart guy, he has a lot of interest in different things, he has a lot of options in life after tennis.

"But the most important thing is that he's free from the pain he's had for 20 months. He has a young family, you have to think about the quality of life for the rest of your life. Actually, that's the most important thing."

