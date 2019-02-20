Kyle Edmund splits with Fredrik Rosengren after Swede retires from coaching

Fredrik Rosengren (L) has split with British No 1 Kyle Edmund

British No 1 Kyle Edmund has split with Fredrik Rosengren after the Swede announced his retirement from the tour to spend more time with his family.

Rosengren, who has coached a number of top players, including Magnus Norman and Robin Soderling, was hired by Edmund late in the 2016 season.

He has helped the Briton climb from world No 63 up to a career-high of 14 in the space of 12 months as well as reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open and securing his maiden ATP title at the European Open in Antwerp.

Sad to announce Fidde is retiring from the tour. You’ve been an integral part of the team over the last year and a half and together we’ve reached a top 15 ranking, a Grand Slam semi-final and won a title in Antwerp in October. I will be forever grateful, enjoy retirement! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/JraSyaEmzN — Kyle Edmund (@kyle8edmund) February 20, 2019

In a message on his Twitter account, Edmund posted: "Sad to announce Fidde is retiring from the tour. You've been an integral part of the team over the last year and a half and together we've reached a top 15 ranking, a Grand Slam semi-final and won a title in Antwerp in October. I will be forever grateful, enjoy retirement!"

Currently ranked No 28, Edmund has been troubled by a knee injury that affected him in Melbourne and has forced him to pull out of tournaments in Marseille and Rotterdam already this month. He is due to return to action at the second-tier Challenger event in Indian Wells next week.

Edmund, 24, must now decide whether to seek a replacement or stick solely with his other coach, Englishman Mark Hilton, who joined the team at the same time as Rosengren.

