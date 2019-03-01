Johanna Konta knocked out of Mexico Open as Cameron Norrie reaches last four

Johanna Konta crashed out in the last eight in Acapulco

Johanna Konta crashed out of the Mexico Open after quarter-final defeat to Donna Vekic but Cameron Norrie maintained British interest by reaching the last four.

British no 1 Konta was dispatched 6-3 7-5, but put up a hard fight against the No 3 seed.

It was a nervy start for both players as the pair traded breaks in the opening two games, but Vekic claimed the edge at 5-3, before going on to serve out the first set.

Konta, the No 8 seed, opened the second set by losing her serve but dug in to break her Croatian opponent at 2-2 and again for a 5-3 lead.

The Briton could not maintain the momentum, however, losing the final four games of the match, as Vekic advanced to her third semi-final of the year where she will face Yafan Wang while Bianca Andrescu and Sofia Kenin will contest the other semi-final.

In the men's tournament British No 2 Norrie fared better, reaching the semi-finals in Acapulco after ousting Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets.

Cameron Norrie reached his second ATP semi-final of the year

After a marathon first game, his American opponent could not hold serve in the third game and Norrie took advantage again at 5-3 to see out the set.

The second set followed much the same pattern, with Norrie saving two breaks to come out on top and seal the win 6-3 6-2.

He will next face second seed Alexander Zverev as he chases a place in his second career ATP final, having lost to Tennys Sangren in Auckland earlier this year. The other semi-final will see Nick Kyrgios face either John Isner or John Millman.

At the Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells, Kyle Edmund continued his search for form and fitness by beating Lukas Rosol in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals.

The British world No 27, who is looking to kickstart his season having not won all year prior to arriving at the event in the United States, overcame the Czech 6-3 6-4 in 90 minutes.

An all-British final remains a possibility after he was joined in the last eight by compatriot Dan Evans, who swept past Santiago Giraldo of Colombia 6-1 6-2.

Edmund will face Germany's Yannick Maden while Evans will face Jason Jung for a place in the semi-finals.

