Naomi Osaka adds Jermaine Jenkins to support team following Sascha Bajin split

Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam with victory at last year's US Open

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has added American Jermaine Jenkins to her support team.

The 21-year-old surprisingly split with former coach Sascha Bajin earlier this month, ending a successful partnership which saw her win back-to-back Grand Slams and rise to world No 1.

Osaka revealed Jenkins, a former hitting partner for Venus Williams, had joined her support staff on Instagram, but didn't specify what role he would have.

"Had a great dinner with the team. Also taking this moment to thank Jermaine (Jenkins) for joining us and coming on board," she wrote, alongside a photograph of herself with Jenkins and other members of her team.

Jenkins was recently appointed as the United States Tennis Association women's national coach.

Osaka enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence during her time with Bajin, notably becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam when she beat Serena Williams in last year's US Open.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.