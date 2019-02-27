Roger Federer made to work hard by Fernando Verdasco to reach Dubai quarter-finals

Roger Federer battled past Fernando Verdasco in three sets

Roger Federer overcame Fernando Verdasco to reach the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships while Kei Nishikori was dumped out by a qualifier.

Federer, who is looking to claim his 100th ATP title, was dragged to three sets for the second time in as many rounds but came through in the decider against the Spanish veteran 6-3 3-6 6-3 for his 50th victory in Dubai.

"It's a big number," the 37-year-old Federer said. "I'm not sure if I'm going to get to 100. Let's put it that way."

"Even though I wasn't playing my best, I still felt like it was going to fall my way when it really mattered.

"I think that confidence is important. I'm happy I had it today, I played good at the end. I had the serve when I needed it, had some good shots - that was nice to win it that way."

The Swiss legend could become the second man in the Open Era to win 100 titles after Jimmy Connors (109) and next faces Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, who beat Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 6-2, for a place in the last four.

Polish qualifier Hubert Hurkacz upset top seed Kei Nishikori 7-5 5-7 6-2 for his first win over a top 10 player.

"Kei is an unbelievable player. I had to serve good. That gave me opportunities to attack after the serve and also win a couple of easy points," world No 77 Hurkacz said.

"Against such a great player, it's important to have some free points. I was also returning quite well. The match was a little up and down. But I'm happy with the win today."

Hurkacz set up a meeting with Stefanos Tsitsipas after the Greek youngster swatted aside Egor Gerasimov 6-3 6-1 to advance.

Defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain edged a tight first set against Nikoloz Basilashvili but then faltered as his Georgian opponent prevailed 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-3.

World No 113 Ricardas Berankis, who stunned eighth seed Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday, continued his fine form with a 6-4 6-1 victory over American Denis Kudla.

The Lithuanian qualifier will face Frenchman Gael Monfils who eased past Marcos Baghdatis 6-3 6-2.

