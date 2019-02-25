Tennis News

Dan Evans loses to Radu Albot in Delray Beach Open final

Last Updated: 25/02/19 6:40am

Britain's Dan Evans wasted three match points to miss out on a maiden ATP Tour title, suffering an agonising defeat to Radu Albot in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Evans, a qualifier, produced one of the best wins of his career against home favourite John Isner in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The world No 148, who returned to tennis last April following a 12-month drug ban, appeared to be carrying on where he left off when taking the first set in style.

But Albot fought back and, after a rain delay, Evans wasted three match points to leave his Moldovan opponent to secure a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (9-7) victory after winning a thrilling deciding set tie-break.

We all want to win and I put myself in position to win and I came up short. It was high quality but in my opinion I've got to win that match.

Dan Evans

"It's easy to say I didn't take those match points but I think he played great when he needed to play great," Evans said. "He played some really great tennis at the end when he needed it. I left it all out there.

"We all want to win and I put myself in position to win and I came up short. It was high quality but in my opinion I've got to win that match."

Laslo Djere claimed the Rio Open title after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-3 7-5.

The 23-year-old Serb, who shocked world No 8 Dominic Thiem in the first round for his first-ever Top 10 victory, will climb 50 spots to No 40 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

"I lost my mum seven years ago so I want to dedicate this one to her," said Djere, who captured the hearts of the Brazilian crowd with a victory speech dedicated to his parents, both of whom died from cancer.

"And also to my dad, I lost him two months ago. My parents had the biggest impact on me and, because of them, I am who I am today. I hope they are watching me now."

Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched his second ATP Tour singles title with a 7-5 7-6 (7-5) victory over Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at the Marseille Open.

The 20-year-old, who did not drop a set in the entire tournament, fired 14 aces and won 86 per cent of his first-serve points.

This week, I can say I am really happy because I felt this hunger back again.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

"Winning titles is the thing that I am working for. It's the biggest satisfaction and the biggest joy in tennis," the Greek youngster told the ATP Tour website.

"There was a lot of stress this week because I knew I had to face some good opponents. I'm happy that I got through that stress and played the game that I was supposed to play.

"I lost the spark (after the Australian Open) and I was frustrated because it felt like I couldn't find it again. This week, I can say I am really happy because I felt this hunger back again."

