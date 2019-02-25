Dan Evans loses to Radu Albot in Delray Beach Open final

Dan Evans wasted match points to lose to Radu Albot

Britain's Dan Evans wasted three match points to miss out on a maiden ATP Tour title, suffering an agonising defeat to Radu Albot in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Evans, a qualifier, produced one of the best wins of his career against home favourite John Isner in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The world No 148, who returned to tennis last April following a 12-month drug ban, appeared to be carrying on where he left off when taking the first set in style.

But Albot fought back and, after a rain delay, Evans wasted three match points to leave his Moldovan opponent to secure a 3-6 6-3 7-6 (9-7) victory after winning a thrilling deciding set tie-break.

"It's easy to say I didn't take those match points but I think he played great when he needed to play great," Evans said. "He played some really great tennis at the end when he needed it. I left it all out there.

"We all want to win and I put myself in position to win and I came up short. It was high quality but in my opinion I've got to win that match."

It's a first ATP Tour title for Laslo Djere! 🇷🇸🏆



He defeats Felix 6-3, 7-5 at the @RioOpenOficial pic.twitter.com/mhDLfdEFVx — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) February 24, 2019

Laslo Djere claimed the Rio Open title after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-3 7-5.

The 23-year-old Serb, who shocked world No 8 Dominic Thiem in the first round for his first-ever Top 10 victory, will climb 50 spots to No 40 in the ATP rankings on Monday.

"I lost my mum seven years ago so I want to dedicate this one to her," said Djere, who captured the hearts of the Brazilian crowd with a victory speech dedicated to his parents, both of whom died from cancer.

"And also to my dad, I lost him two months ago. My parents had the biggest impact on me and, because of them, I am who I am today. I hope they are watching me now."

Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame Mikhail Kukushkin's challenge to win the Marseille Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched his second ATP Tour singles title with a 7-5 7-6 (7-5) victory over Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at the Marseille Open.

The 20-year-old, who did not drop a set in the entire tournament, fired 14 aces and won 86 per cent of his first-serve points.

This week, I can say I am really happy because I felt this hunger back again. Stefanos Tsitsipas

"Winning titles is the thing that I am working for. It's the biggest satisfaction and the biggest joy in tennis," the Greek youngster told the ATP Tour website.

"There was a lot of stress this week because I knew I had to face some good opponents. I'm happy that I got through that stress and played the game that I was supposed to play.

"I lost the spark (after the Australian Open) and I was frustrated because it felt like I couldn't find it again. This week, I can say I am really happy because I felt this hunger back again."

