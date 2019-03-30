Roger Federer beats Denis Shapovalov to storm into Miami Open final

1:28 Roger Federer cruised into the final of the Miami Open with a straight sets win over Denis Shapovalov Roger Federer cruised into the final of the Miami Open with a straight sets win over Denis Shapovalov

Roger Federer stormed into the Miami Open final with a straight-sets defeat of teenager Denis Shapovalov.

The 37-year-old eased past his 19-year-old opponent 6-2 6-4 after just an hour and 14 minutes on court.

Federer won 91 per cent of his first serve points and broke Shapovalov three times to seal the victory in the pair's first career meeting.

The win secured a record-breaking 50th ATP Masters 1000 final for the Swiss, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal to lead the all-time list.

"I enjoyed it. I think I played very well. I had to," Federer said. "Because I think when you let Denis play, he's got some serious power, and he gets rhythm going. He can really put you in uncomfortable situations.

"So I think I did well, and I'm very happy how I played."

Isner blasted 21 aces to beat 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime

He will now face defending champion John Isner for the title after the American dismissed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

In another battle of the generations, 33-year-old Isner halted an impressive run by his 18-year-old opponent, coming through two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-4).

The world No 9 fought back after going down a break in both sets, and added 21 aces to his tournament tally of 98.

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.