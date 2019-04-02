Andy Murray returns to training after hip surgery

0:28 Andy Murray has shared a video of himself playing forehands and backhands, as he continues his recovery from hip surgery Andy Murray has shared a video of himself playing forehands and backhands, as he continues his recovery from hip surgery

Andy Murray looks to be stepping up his recovery from a hip operation, having shared a video of himself hitting a tennis ball.

The three-time Grand Slam champion had a hip resurfacing operation in January as he attempts to overcome a problem that first started to trouble him in the summer of 2017.

And on Monday night, he shared a short clip on his Instagram story of him hitting forehands and backhands against a wall, with the caption 'It's a start'.

Murray had a first operation in January 2018 and returned to action at Queen's Club last summer but played only six tournaments in the season and was in pain throughout.

The 31-year-old told Sky Sports News in March that he was pain-free following surgery, but it was unlikely he would play at Wimbledon in the singles this year. He did say the doubles may be an option.

He also told SSN that he wants to get back to top-level tennis - but would give it until October or November before deciding if he would quit.

Murray's last appearance was at the Australian Open, losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in a gruelling five-setter in the first round.