Andy Murray says he could play at Wimbledon after positive update on fitness

1:17 Andy Murray says he is seeing 'some good signs' in his rehab from hip surgery and believes he could play at this summer's Wimbledon Andy Murray says he is seeing 'some good signs' in his rehab from hip surgery and believes he could play at this summer's Wimbledon

Andy Murray says a return to singles in time for Wimbledon remains unlikely, but believes he could play in the doubles.

The 31-year-old earlier revealed he has no pain in his hip following the hip resurfacing surgery he underwent in January and wants to return to top-level tennis.

Murray underwent the operation to help prolong his career but the three-time Grand Slam champion was aware it could bring an end to his time in the sport.

Andy Murray won the second of his Wimbledon singles titles in 2016

American doubles player Bob Bryan underwent the same surgery last year and returned to the game in just over five months - something which gives Murray reason for optimism.

Speaking to Sky News', Murray was asked whether Wimbledon would come too early: "I don't know. For singles most likely it would be, can't say for sure.

Murray refused to rule out a Wimbledon return after hip resurfacing surgery

"But doubles, Bob Bryan was back playing at the Australian Open after five-and-a-half months so Wimbledon comes pretty much five-and-a-half months after I had my operation.

"I communicate daily with him about stuff and the rehab he was doing, things that worked and didn't.

"He certainly feels like there are things he could have done better at the beginning of the rehab. So maybe I can cut a bit of time off that.

"I really can't answer those questions until I start running around because it might feel completely different to me."

Murray was given a standing ovation after his thrilling five-set defeat by Roberto Bautista Agut in Melbourne

Murray revealed his plans to retire after this year's event at Wimbledon in a tearful news conference prior to the Australian Open because of the continued pain he was suffering from in his hip.

The former world No 1 even admitted the tournament in Melbourne could be the last of his career but defied expectations in a five-set first-round defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut and then indicated his desire to continue playing.

"In Australia I played a really good match against a guy who made the quarter-finals and is in the top 20 in the world," Murray added.

"I don't think my hip will be worse than it was then.

1:26 Andy Murray's mother Judy says he's in a positive frame of mind as he attempts to return to the game following hip surgery which has threatened to end his career Andy Murray's mother Judy says he's in a positive frame of mind as he attempts to return to the game following hip surgery which has threatened to end his career

"I couldn't straighten my leg so it often felt at times I was playing on one leg and I was still able to compete at that level in that much discomfort. Providing the muscles can stabilise my new hip I am optimistic but that could be completely misplaced."

Murray believes he will know within the next seven to eight months, at the latest, whether he can return to the sport successfully but is wary of looking too far ahead.

I am really happy I have had it done and now just have to wait and see how good my hip will get. Andy Murray

"[Playing top-level tennis] was not the reason for me having the operation," he said. "Nobody has had this operation and gone back to play high-level singles before so I can't say for certain I will be able to do it.

"The initial signs are quite good. I wanted to have the operation for my life - to be pain free, walking around and doing stuff with my family. Not to feel like that was a burden and it was really painful doing it.

"I am really happy I have had it done and now just have to wait and see how good my hip will get."