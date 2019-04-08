Novak Djokovic stays top of world rankings ahead of clay-court season

Novak Djokovic remains world No 1 despite a poor campaign in Indian Wells and Miami

Novak Djokovic moved into his 20th week as world No 1 on Monday as the clay season gets underway and the Monte-Carlo Masters fast approaching.

The Serb is almost 2,500 points ahead of Rafael Nadal while third-placed Alexander Zverev will hope to pick up points at the Grand Prix Hassan II tournament in Marrakech this week where last year's runner-up Kyle Edmund will hope to make moves to regain his place in the top 20.

Naomi Osaka holds a slender lead at the top of the women's rankings

Japan's Naomi Osaka maintained a slender lead over Romanian Simona Halep at the top of the WTA rankings.

Osaka now sits 185 points ahead of Halep, with Czech pair Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova in third and fourth. American Madison Keys, winner of the WTA event in Charleston last week, jumped four spots to 14th.

ATP rankings at April 8

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765

22. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1,680

55. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 925

91. Dan Evans (GBR) 655

WTA rankings as of April 8

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,967 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,782

3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,645

4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,580

5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,220

47. Johanna Konta (GBR) 1,180

88. Katie Boulter (GBR) 713

