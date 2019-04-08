Novak Djokovic stays top of world rankings ahead of clay-court season
Naomi Osaka hangs on to women's No 1 spot; Britain's Kyle Edmund aims to go one better in Marrakech this week
Last Updated: 08/04/19 1:27pm
Novak Djokovic moved into his 20th week as world No 1 on Monday as the clay season gets underway and the Monte-Carlo Masters fast approaching.
The Serb is almost 2,500 points ahead of Rafael Nadal while third-placed Alexander Zverev will hope to pick up points at the Grand Prix Hassan II tournament in Marrakech this week where last year's runner-up Kyle Edmund will hope to make moves to regain his place in the top 20.
Japan's Naomi Osaka maintained a slender lead over Romanian Simona Halep at the top of the WTA rankings.
Osaka now sits 185 points ahead of Halep, with Czech pair Petra Kvitova and Karolina Pliskova in third and fourth. American Madison Keys, winner of the WTA event in Charleston last week, jumped four spots to 14th.
ATP rankings at April 8
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 pts
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725
3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040
4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590
5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765
22. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1,680
55. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 925
91. Dan Evans (GBR) 655
WTA rankings as of April 8
1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5,967 pts
2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,782
3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,645
4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,580
5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,220
47. Johanna Konta (GBR) 1,180
88. Katie Boulter (GBR) 713
We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.