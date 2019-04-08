Garbine Muguruza defends Monterrey title; Madison Keys wins Charleston Open

Victoria Azarenka was forced to retire midway through the Monterrey final

Victoria Azarenka suffered a disappointing end to her quest to win her first singles title in over three years in Monterrey.

The Belarusian, competing in her first final since returning to the tour after giving birth to her son Leo, was forced to retire midway through the Abierto GNP Seguros final against Garbine Muguruza.

Azarenka, who had struggled throughout the match with an injury to her right calf, eventually admitted defeat when trailing 6-1 3-1.

Muguruza successfully defended her title

Victory ensured Muguruza successfully defended the crown she won in 2018, and provided the seventh title of her career.

Madison Keys ended a long wait for her fourth career singles title with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 victory over Caroline Wozniacki at the Charleston Open.

Keys, who last reached a singles final at the 2017 US Open, battled for her first career win over former world number one Wozniacki in one hour and 46 minutes.

Madison Keys was a winner at the Charleston Open

In a match with only three breaks of serve, Keys made the crucial breakthrough in the sixth game of the second set to move 4-2 ahead and seize the advantage.

Keys told wtatour.com: "It's definitely been a really great week for me, especially after having some really tough losses the last couple of weeks.

"To be able to really bounce back and have a good week of training with my coach, and then come and win the tournament, is definitely a very good springboard for heading over to Europe."

