Phil Mickelson building momentum for The Masters with latest win

1:44 Highlights from the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, where Phil Mickelson continued his winning start to life on the PGA Tour Champions. Highlights from the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, where Phil Mickelson continued his winning start to life on the PGA Tour Champions.

Phil Mickelson is looking to use his latest PGA Tour Championship victory as a momentum builder for The Masters.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The 50-year-old ramped up his preparation for the final major of the year by claiming a three-stroke victory at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his second win in as many starts on the PGA Tour Champions.

Mickelson carded a seven-under 65 on the final day in Virginia to pull clear of fellow former Masters winner Mike Weir, with the five-time major champion's latest success seeing him become just the fourth player to win his first two PGA Tour Champions events.

Mickelson can become the oldest major winner in history at the Masters next month

"It's fun for me to come out here and play well and this is a good start for me as I try to build a little bit of momentum heading to Augusta in about a month," Mickelson said.

"I put a new driver into play this week, trying to get a little more pop, a little more carry. It was a little wayward at times, but it was also effective in allowing me to play this course the way I wanted to, which was aggressively.

PGA Tour Champions Live on

"It certainly is pressure for me because the expectation is to win. If I win, well, I'm supposed to, and if I don't, oh, my goodness, what happened. So certainly there's pressure, but it's more self-imposed and I want to play well.

"I'm appreciative of the opportunity to play in this event and to compete with these guys and to use this as a momentum builder as I head into Augusta; find out things I need to work on and be appreciative of the things I'm doing well."

Mickelson is a 44-time winner on the PGA Tour

Mickelson will return to the PGA Tour at the Zozo Championship, where Tiger Woods returns as defending champion, before electing to play the Houston Open - rather than the PGA Tour Champions' season finale - the week before the Masters.

"I still get a lot of fulfilment when I'm able to compete on the regular tour," Mickelson added. "It's been a year and a half since I've won on the regular tour. In Memphis I finished second and I love that feeling of having a chance.

"I'm hopeful that this tour, this tournament will help give me a little bit of momentum. I'm going to go back to L.A. and play at Sherwood next week and try to compete against those guys. It's not going to be easy, but I'm going to give it a try and I'm going in with a little bit of confidence now."