The Masters: Which players are in the field for 2020 contest at Augusta National?

The countdown continues to the 2020 Masters, with the field already fully finalised for the final men’s major of the year.
The tournament traditionally kicks off the men's major season in April, only for this year's contest to be postponed on its original date and pushed back to November due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Only those inside the world's top 50 when the rankings were frozen on March 17 or players already holding an invite on that date will be eligible to tee it up in the 2020 contest, with winners on the PGA Tour since the resumption in June qualifying for the 2021 Masters instead.
The field is the same as it would have been if the tournament had taken place in April as planned, with 96 players - including defending champion Tiger Woods - eligible to tee it up from November 12-15.
Current Masters field (as of October 26)
(x) denotes amateurs
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
John Augenstein (x)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Angel Cabrera
Rafael Cabrera Bello
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Fred Couples
Jason Day
Bryson DeChambeau
Tyler Duncan
Tony Finau
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Abel Gallegos (x)
Sergio Garcia
Lucas Glover
Lanto Griffin
Adam Hadwin
Justin Harding
Tyrrell Hatton
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Charles Howell III
Sungjae Im
Shugo Imahira
Trevor Immelman
Jazz Janewattananond
Zach Johnson
Dustin Johnson
Sung Kang
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Landry
Bernhard Langer
Nate Lashley
Marc Leishman
Yuxin Lin (x)
Shane Lowry
Sandy Lyle
Hideki Matsuyama
Graeme McDowell
Rory McIlroy
Lukas Michel (x)
Phil Mickelson
Larry Mize
Francesco Molinari
Collin Morikawa
Sebastian Munoz
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Andy Ogletree (x)
Jose Maria Olazabal
Louis Oosthuizen
C.T. Pan
Victor Perez
J.T. Poston
Ian Poulter
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Chez Reavie
Patrick Reed
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Vijay Singh
Cameron Smith
Brandt Snedeker
Jordan Spieth
Henrik Stenson
James Sugrue (x)
Nick Taylor
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Bubba Watson
Mike Weir
Lee Westwood
Bernd Wiesberger
Danny Willett
Matthew Wolff
Gary Woodland
Tiger Woods
