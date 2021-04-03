Masters countdown - 5 days to go: A look back at Rory McIlroy's 2011 Augusta National collapse

Rory McIlroy is still waiting to claim his place in golf's Grand Slam club after missing a glorious chance to secure it with his final-round collapse at Augusta National, which is now 10 years ago.

The then 21-year-old had shared the first-round advantage in the 2011 Masters thanks to a seven-under 65 and found himself armed with a four-shot lead on Saturday after maintaining his impressive start to the week with a third-round 70.

Bogeying the par-four first on Sunday was a sign of things to come for the Northern Irishman, who reached the turn clinging on to a one-stroke advantage but saw his chances of victory unravel over the space of four holes.

A triple-bogey at the 10th was followed by a three-putt bogey from less than 10 feet at the next, before taking four putts to double-bogey the 12th.

McIlroy walks off the 11th hole at Augusta National after making a bogey

McIlroy's misery worsened when he yanked his drive at 13 into Rae's Creek, eventually closing with an eight-over 80 as Charl Schwartzel took the Green Jacket.

"It all went a bit pear-shaped," was how McIlroy, who finished tied for 15th, summed up his Sunday afternoon nightmare. He was not wrong.

