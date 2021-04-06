Sky Sports Golf podcast: Predictions for The Masters and players to watch at Augusta

0:50 Bryson DeChambeau won't win around Augusta National as his game does not suit the course, according to Butch Harmon. Bryson DeChambeau won't win around Augusta National as his game does not suit the course, according to Butch Harmon.

Jordan Spieth's major hopes and the possibility of Dustin Johnson defending the Green Jacket are among the talking points in a special Masters edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Spieth arrives at Augusta National as one of the favourites are ending a three-and-a-half-year winless run with victory at the Valero Texas Open on Sunday, with the panel discussing whether the three-time major champion can follow it up with more success this week.

Butch Harmon reveals the work he did with Spieth last autumn and how the former world No 1's game is heading back in the right direction, while Rich Beem and David Howell examine what Spieth has done to move back up the world rankings in recent months.

Jordan Spieth's win in Texas was his first since The Open in 2017

The panel share their experiences of playing Augusta National and look at how the course could play now the tournament is back in its traditional April spot in the schedule, plus run their eye over some of the other key contenders to win the opening men's major of the year.

Listen or subscribe on:

Johnson arrives as defending champion after his record-breaking win in November, with Harmon explaining why he thinks the world No 1 has a great chance to become the first player since Tiger Woods to claim back-to-back wins.

The group look at whether Bryson DeChambeau's power-hitting approach to golf will work this time around at Augusta, having struggled with the strategy in November, plus look at Rory McIlroy's work with Pete Cowen and whether this could be the week he finally completes golf's career Grand Slam.

Golf Vodcast Live on

The guests reveal what they would serve if they had the opportunity to host the Champions Dinner, just like Johnson will for the first time this week, as well as looking at some of the other possible storylines ahead of this week's event.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcasts!

The Vodcast version is out now on Sky Sports On Demand, with the show also on Sky Sports The Masters on Tuesday from 10pm, then Wednesday from 12.30pm and 9.30pm.