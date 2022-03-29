The Masters: Tiger Woods plays practice round at Augusta as he bids to make unlikely return

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday to play a practice round as he bids to make an unlikely return to golf at the Masters.

Woods, who has not played an official tournament since his February 2021 car crash, is said to be gauging whether he is fit enough to compete in the Masters next week.

The five-time Masters champion's private jet was spotted landing in Augusta, and a source told Sports Illustrated that Woods was golfing with his son, Charlie, and world No 7 Justin Thomas, who is a family friend. While, the PGA tour teased Woods' potential return with a tweet on their Twitter account.

Last week, Woods' name appeared in the field for the Masters - which is live on Sky Sports from April 7-10 - on the tournament's official website.

Woods, 46, has not played a round on the PGA Tour since the coronavirus-delayed 2020 Masters, which was played in November of that year.

The 15-time major champion underwent multiple surgeries on his right leg following a single-car accident near Los Angeles on February 23, 2021.

Woods has said that he intends to return to the PGA Tour, however he has declined to provide a specific timetable.

"You'll see me on the PGA Tour, I just don't know when," Woods told CBS at the Genesis Invitational last month.

"I'd love to tell you that I'll be playing next week, but I don't know when.

"It's frustrating in that sense, because I've been down this road before with my back when I didn't know when I was going to come back.

"It's hard, because it's hard not to have goals out there, you know.

"I want to play this event so I can set myself up for that mentally and physically and emotionally. I don't have any of those dates in my head. I don't know yet."

There was much excitement and anticipation at the prospect of a Woods return across the golf and sporting world. Sir Nick Faldo tweeted: "If he plays, it will be off the charts and another one of the greatest moments at @TheMasters".

'If Woods enters a tournament, he goes there to win it'

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth...

It's quite intriguing how desperately Tiger Woods would want to play at this year's Masters.

It's the 25th anniversary of Woods' first Masters win, his first major.

I don't think Woods would enter any kind of tournament, let alone the Masters, just to make up the numbers. Who would have predicted that victory in 2019 against all the odds?

But this feels slightly different because this is 13 months on from a career-threatening, horrific car accident where he almost lost his leg. And he hasn't played any competitive golf since.

If Tiger Woods enters a golf tournament, he goes there with the belief he can win it. If he was to do that it would be a sixth green jacket and a 16th major title.

