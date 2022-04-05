The Masters tee times: Tiger Woods grouped with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann at Augusta National
Hideki Matsuyama begins title defence alongside Justin Thomas and US Amateur champion James Piot; Watch The Masters throughout the week live from Augusta National exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf with Featured Group coverage from 2pm on Thursday
By Ali Stafford at Augusta National
Last Updated: 05/04/22 7:06pm
Tiger Woods will begin his comeback from injury alongside former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann for the opening two rounds of the 86th Masters.
The former world No 1, making his first major appearance since sustaining career-threatening leg injuries in last February's car crash, will go out at 10.34am local time (3.34pm BST) on Thursday at Augusta National.
Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is out in the following threeball with Justin Thomas and US Amateur champion James Piot, with the Japanese star looking to become the first player since Woods to win the Green Jacket in successive years.
Bryson DeChambeau, who said on Tuesday he was only '80 per cent' fit after an injury-plagued start to 2022, is also out in the morning wave with Paul Casey and Cameron Smith - who can move to world No 1 if he follows victory at The Players with another win this week.
New world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, chasing a fourth win in six starts on the PGA Tour, tees off at 10.56am (3.56pm) with Tony Finau and former Masters champion Adam Scott, while two-time major champion Dustin Johnson is in an all-American grouping with world No 3 Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel.
Rory McIlroy has been handed a late start time in his bid to complete golf's career Grand Slam, with the Northern Irishman going out at 2.03pm (7.03pm BST) alongside four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and Matt Fitzpatrick.
US Open champion Jon Rahm is also a marquee afternoon grouping, with Patrick Cantlay - another player who can move to world No 1 this week - and last year's runner-up Will Zalatoris completing that threeball.
There are 91 players scheduled to tee it up at Augusta National this week, with JJ Spaun - a last-minute invite after winning the Valero Texas Open on Sunday - and two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal going out in the opening group of the tournament.
Key groupings (all BST)
1523 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng)
1534 Tiger Woods (USA), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
1545 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas (USA), Jamies Piot (USA, X)
1556 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler (USA), Tony Finau (USA)
1830 Dustin Johnson (USA), Billy Horschel (USA), Collin Morikawa (USA)
1841 Will Zalatoris (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Jon Rahm (Esp)
1852 Jordan Spieth (USA), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele (USA)
1903 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
