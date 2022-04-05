The Masters: Groups and tee times for Friday's second round at Augusta National

Groups and starting times for Friday's second round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National.

USA unless stated, all times BST

(x) denotes amateurs

1300 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Stewart Hagestad (x)

1311 Lucas Glover, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa), Cameron Champ

1322 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Cameron Davis (Aus)

1333 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Laird Shepherd (Eng) (x)

1344 Gary Woodland, Justin Rose (Eng), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1355 Lee Westwood (Eng), Russell Henley, Corey Conners (Can)

1406 Patrick Reed, Seamus Power (Irl), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1417 Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (Jpn) (x)

1439 Marc Leishman (Aus), Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1450 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Harold Varner III

1501 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sam Burns

1512 Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1523 Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1534 Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland (Nor), Xander Schauffele

1545 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1556 Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp), JJ Spaun

1618 Mike Weir (Can), Padraig Harrington (Irl), Austin Greaser (x)

1629 Larry Mize, Sepp Straka (Aut), Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1640 Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1651 Vijay Singh (Fij), Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

1702 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

1713 Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

1724 Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x)

1735 Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1757 Danny Willett (Eng), Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1808 Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1819 Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1830 Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith (Aus), Paul Casey (Eng)

1841 Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

1852 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Justin Thomas, James Piot (x)

1903 Adam Scott (Aus), Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

