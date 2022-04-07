Golf News

The Masters: Gary Player defends Phil Mickelson for Saudi comments; Backs Tiger Woods for more major success

Phil Mickelson has not played competitive golf since February after comments about the PGA Tour and the rival Saudi circuit - now called the LIV Golf Invitational Series; Gary Player offers support to six-time major champion and backs Tiger Woods for more success

Last Updated: 07/04/22 4:47pm

Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and, for the first time, Tom Watson, got The Masters underway with the traditional honorary tee shots

Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and, for the first time, Tom Watson, got The Masters underway with the traditional honorary tee shots
Gary Player believes Phil Mickelson is being unfairly treated for his controversial comments around the PGA Tour and the rival Saudi-backed golf tour.

Mickelson is missing The Masters for the first time since 1994 as part of his extended break from the sport, six weeks on from apologising for what he described as "reckless" views about the PGA Tour.

The six-time major champion accused the PGA Tour of "obnoxious greed" and acting like a "dictatorship", while Mickelson called the Saudis "scary motherf****** to be involved with."

As The Masters gets underway at Augusta - we look back at the history of the legendary Green Jacket

As The Masters gets underway at Augusta - we look back at the history of the legendary Green Jacket
Mickelson has been widely criticised by the golfing world for his support towards a possible breakaway circuit, which he claimed he was doing to help "reshape" how the PGA Tour operates, with Player defending the 51-year-old for his "mistakes".

"I think we live in a time now when we are such a judgmental society, a litigious society, a critical society, where people get crucified," Player said in his press conference at Augusta National on Thursday.

Get set for a #SundaySpecial on Sky Sports with the Australian Grand Prix, Manchester City vs Liverpool and the conclusion to The Masters all live!

Get set for a #SundaySpecial on Sky Sports with the Australian Grand Prix, Manchester City vs Liverpool and the conclusion to The Masters all live!
"The greatest PR man on the golf Tour in the last five or x amount of years has been Phil Mickelson. He has been the ideal man for a sponsor, for professional golf, for the public, the way he's handled the public, with dignity and with love.

"And he makes a mistake, which every one of you in this room have made a damn mistake. We all have. And he said he's sorry. But even the Lord God will forgive you of your inequities if you ask for forgiveness.

Golf Channel contributor Eamon Lynch reflects on Phil Mickelson not featuring at The Masters and discusses how the players have reacted to his recent critical comments about the PGA Tour

Golf Channel contributor Eamon Lynch reflects on Phil Mickelson not featuring at The Masters and discusses how the players have reacted to his recent critical comments about the PGA Tour
"I phoned him. I said, 'Hold your head up high'. You've made a mistake. Everybody makes a mistake. And he should go on with his life.

"It's amazing. From the epitome of perfection, he's down there being crucified. It's not right. That's my opinion. He said terrible things, but we all make mistakes."

Will Tiger win more majors?

The Masters narrative has been dominated by Tiger Woods, who ended weeks of speculation by confirming his return from injury to make his first start in an official event since November 2020.

Woods told reporters he believes he can add to his major tally this week, less than 14 months after a career-threatening car crash, with his return dominating the narrative in the build-up.

After a difficult year recovering from a potentially career-ending car crash, Tiger Woods is back playing golf

After a difficult year recovering from a potentially career-ending car crash, Tiger Woods is back playing golf
"There's no reason why Tiger shouldn't come back and win majors, as long as he does something which is absolutely imperative, and that's to believe that he can do it," Player explained.

"Have you seen physically how he is? He's a workaholic with his body, and he could come back. Wouldn't surprise me if Tiger came back and won a major."

Woods' former coach Butch Harmon says he would not be competing if he did not believe he was capable of winning

Woods' former coach Butch Harmon says he would not be competing if he did not believe he was capable of winning
Will McIlroy make history at Augusta?

Rory McIlroy arrived at the opening men's major of the year with an eighth opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam, with the Northern Irishman without a major success since his PGA Championship in 2014.

No player has completed the Grand Slam since Woods, with Player hoping to see McIlroy win The Masters and become just the sixth player in the modern era to have won all four majors in their career.

Nick Dougherty analyses Rory McIlroy's game ahead of The Masters.

Nick Dougherty analyses Rory McIlroy's game ahead of The Masters.
"I'd like to see Rory McIlroy win because I think he is basically the most talented player I've seen in ages," Player added.

"To have another Grand Slam winner I think would be just a big shot in the arm for golf around the world. It would encourage more people to play golf. They'd read about this profusely."

