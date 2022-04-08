The Masters: Former champion Sandy Lyle set to make 2023 appearance at Augusta National his last

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at when Sandy Lyle became the first British winner of The Masters in 1988 Look back at when Sandy Lyle became the first British winner of The Masters in 1988

Former major champion Sandy Lyle has said he is likely to call time on his Masters career after next year’s contest at Augusta National.

The 1988 Masters champion, playing in the 100th major championship of this career, missed the cut for the eighth year running after following an opening-round 82 with a four-over 76 on Friday.

Lyle admitted the Augusta layout is now too long for him - especially after significant rainfall during the early week - with the Scot deciding that the 2023 contest, 35 years on from winning the Green Jacket, will probably be his last.

Sandy Lyle last made the cut at The Masters in 2014

"I think probably next year might be the end of the Lyle attack on the golf course," the 64-year-old said. "My older son is coming out with a few of his buddies and I think my younger son's probably coming out so we're going to have a full family I think, so I think it will be the end of the day.

"I think you know yourself (when it's time to stop). I'm still reasonably strong so I can still get the ball out there reasonable distances when I put my mind to it, I can still putt half-decent, my nerves are still there.

The Masters - Live Live on

"So there's always a little hope of making the cut, making a challenge and coming in the top 20 or something. I should actually start going to the gym for the rest of the year now and then I might be OK and make a better attack on the golf course.

"I know I'm not going to challenge the winners out here. It would have to be a complete freak. If it was really dry and the course is playing a little shorter, I could maybe put some scores up there, but I don't think it's going to ever annoy the big boys when they can hit the ball so far."

Watch The Masters this weekend exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf, with additional feeds and bonus action during all four rounds available via the red button.