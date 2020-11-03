Masters Moments: How Sandy Lyle claimed first British win at Augusta

1:56 We continue our countdown to the final men's major of the year by looking back at when Sandy Lyle became the first British winner of The Masters in 1988 We continue our countdown to the final men's major of the year by looking back at when Sandy Lyle became the first British winner of The Masters in 1988

No British player had won the first 51 editions of the Masters Tournament, only for Sandy Lyle to break that record in remarkable fashion during the 1988 contest.

Lyle arrived at Augusta National off the back of a win at the Greensboro Open the previous week and continued his hot streak by following an opening-round 71 with a five-under 67 to take a two-shot lead into the weekend.

The Scot retained his two-shot cushion going into the final day and extended his advantage to three strokes, only to bogey the opening hole of Amen Corner and then find water off the par-three 12th tee on his way to a double-bogey.

Sandy Lyle was the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to require a final-hole birdie to win the Masters and achieve it

Mark Calcavecchia edged ahead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn but finished with five straight pars to set the clubhouse target at six under, as Craig Stadler also reached that number before bogeying the par-four 16th.

Lyle birdied the 16th to move into a share of the lead and made par at the next to ensure he arrived at the final hole requiring a birdie to win the tournament or a par to take the contest to a play-off.

Victory hopes appeared in doubt when Lyle tugged his iron off the tee into a fairway bunker, although was fortunate to see his ball sitting up nicely on the upslope of the sandpit.

Lyle then struck a perfect seven-iron onto the putting surface, watching it fly 20 feet past the flag before spinning back down the slope to within 10 feet of the target.

Sandy Lyle was presented with the Green Jacket by Larry Mize

He then drained the 10-foot birdie putt to claim victory and raised his arms in the air to celebrate, before dancing a little jig and embracing his caddie Dave Musgrove.

Click on the video above to look back at Lyle's memorable Masters victory!

