Aaron Wise withdraws from The Masters to focus on mental health

Aaron Wise will not feature at Augusta this year

Aaron Wise has withdrawn from next week's Masters to focus on his mental health.

The world No 45, who was named PGA Tour rookie of the year in 2018 after winning the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament in Texas, announced his decision on social media.

The 26-year-old wrote on Instagram: "Regretfully I am withdrawing from The Masters today.

"Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently.

"I don't take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of.

"This hurts, but it's needed. See you all soon."

Wise, who finished 17th on his Masters debut in 2019, has missed the cut in four of his last five strokeplay events on the PGA Tour and took 10 on the 18th hole at Sawgrass as he carded an opening 80 in the Players Championship.

