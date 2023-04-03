The Masters 2023: Who is in the field and who failed to qualify? Full line-up for Augusta National

The field is now officially set for the opening major of the year, but who has already qualified for The Masters and who is yet to secure their invite to Augusta National?

There are 88 players - as of April 3 - scheduled to tee it up in Georgia from April 6-9, exclusively live on Sky Sports, where world No 1 Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy has another opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

The final chance to qualify came for the winner at the Valero Texas Open, providing they were not already exempt, but Corey Conners was already in The Masters field before claiming his one-shot victory in San Antonio.

Corey Conners enters the week off the back of winning the Valero Texas Open for the second time

Conners' win means there are no last-minute additions to the Augusta field, with Masters runner-up Rickie Fowler, recent PGA Tour winner Matt Wallace and former Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington among those unable to find the victory required to qualify.

Aaron Wise was in the initial field but announced the week before the tournament he was withdrawing in order to focus on his mental health, while 18 of this week's line-up are members of the LIV Golf circuit.

Brooks Koepka claimed a one-shot victory at the LIV Golf Orlando event on Sunday

How do players qualify for The Masters?

The top 50 in the world at the end of the previous calendar year earn an invite, as do those inside the top 50 during the week before the tournament takes place, while previous winners hold a lifetime exemption and any other major winners from the last five years are also included in the field.

The top 12 and ties from last year's Masters are allowed to return, as are the top four and ties from the other three majors in 2022, with every winner at a full-field PGA Tour event - the ones not played the same week as a major or one of the World Golf Championship events - over the past 12 months securing a spot.

The last three winners of The Players and all qualifiers for last season's Tour Championship earn their invite, plus the champions of five of the world's biggest amateur titles, while The Masters committee can invite a player who has not qualified.

Who is in The Masters field?

Correct as of April 3; USA unless stated

# denotes first Masters; *denotes amateur; ~ denotes committee invite

Abraham Ancer (Mex)

Sam Bennett *#

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Carr *#

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners (Can)

Fred Couples

Harrison Crowe *# (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*# (Arg)

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Ryan Fox # (Nzl)

Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Talor Gooch

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Kazuki Higa #~ (Jpn)

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Tom Kim # (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama #

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Bernhard Langer (Ger)

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (Kor)

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Sandy Lyle (Sco)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Matthew McClean #* (NIrl)

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Adrian Meronk # (Pol)

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari (Ita)

Taylor Moore #

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

Alex Noren (Swe)

Jose Maria Olazabal (Esp)

Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

Mito Pereira # (Chl)

Thomas Pieters (Bel)

JT Poston

Aldrich Potgieter #* (Rsa)

Seamus Power (Irl)

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose (Eng)

Gordon Sargent #*~

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

Adam Scott (Aus)

Vijay Singh (Fij)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Adam Svensson # (Can)

Sahith Theegala #

Justin Thomas

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir (Can)

Danny Willett (Eng)

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Who are the past champions not playing?

Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr, Angel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Sir Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller

When is The Masters on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports has almost 70 hours of live coverage throughout tournament week, with round-the-clock coverage from the 87th edition of The Masters live on Sky Sports Golf.

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm on Thursday and Friday.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available for all four rounds and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, with that coverage also live - for free - on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel and Sky Sports App.

The same additional feeds and coverage will be available from 3pm over the weekend via the red button, with Sky Sports Golf showing build-up content and occasional live updates from the course until full coverage can begin on Saturday from 8pm and Sunday from 7pm.

Who will win the Green Jacket? Watch The Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf! Daily build-up shows begin at 5pm on Monday and 2pm over the next two days, with live coverage of the opening round on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.