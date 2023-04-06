The Masters: What did the 18 LIV players say ahead of their major return at Augusta National?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty says Cameron Smith cannot focus on the social media-driven animosity between LIV Golf and PGA Tour players at The Masters Nick Dougherty says Cameron Smith cannot focus on the social media-driven animosity between LIV Golf and PGA Tour players at The Masters

Masters chairman Fred Ridley says there has been a good "tone" between the PGA Tour and LIV golfers in action this week, but what have the players said ahead of their major return?

LIV players have remained eligible for the four majors, providing they stay in an exemption category, with 18 of its members scheduled to tee it up at Augusta National.

Six LIV golfers attended the Champions Dinner on Tuesday, while others from the breakaway circuit are getting to feature for the first time this year alongside their former PGA Tour counterparts.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, and Harold Varner III all feature at The Masters this week

Any animosity between the PGA Tour and LIV has been put aside ahead of one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar, with golfers from both sides aiming to impress in their pursuit of a prestigious Green Jacket.

What has the reception been from the LIV members in the field? Here is what they said to the media ahead of this week's major, exclusively live from Thursday on Sky Sports Golf...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Smith admits the fields in LIV Golf are not as strong as on the PGA Tour but insists they still have a lot of players that can compete at The Masters Cameron Smith admits the fields in LIV Golf are not as strong as on the PGA Tour but insists they still have a lot of players that can compete at The Masters

Abraham Ancer

"I played with three guys that I haven't seen in a long time and everybody has been really nice. I'm not a high drama guy. I get along with everybody. It's just golf. We're all good friends and it's been great."

Bryson DeChambeau

"The reception is great. The fans are awesome. Still saying the same stuff that they would if I was on the other side. I think it's fun banter and interaction. You know what, if you can't handle it, then you don't deserve to be out here. Scottie [Scheffler] - I gave him a hug. Haven't seen him in a long time. Sam [Burns], same thing. Everybody has been fantastic. I've had no issues."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau, who plays on the LIV Golf Tour, is enjoying the reaction he is receiving from fans at The Masters Bryson DeChambeau, who plays on the LIV Golf Tour, is enjoying the reaction he is receiving from fans at The Masters

Sergio Garcia

"I think at the end of the day, we're all here, we're all trying to compete. We're going to give it our best. It doesn't matter if you're a PGA Tour player or LIV Golf player. I think at the end of the day we're all going to give it our best shot, and we'll see what happens at the end of the week."

Dustin Johnson

"For me, it's the same [as previous years]. All my buddies are still my buddies. I still play golf for a living. I'm here at The Masters and enjoying this week. This week's all about Augusta. It has nothing to do with where you play at, but guys that are here, they play all around the world."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dustin Johnson says there is no difference between this year's Masters and previous years, as both LIV Golf and PGA Tour players prepare to play in the tournament Dustin Johnson says there is no difference between this year's Masters and previous years, as both LIV Golf and PGA Tour players prepare to play in the tournament

Brooks Koepka

"He [Rory McIlroy] texted me congrats on Sunday [after winning in Orlando], then I asked him if he wanted to play. We had that scheduled. It wasn't just a random show up on the tee.

"I think everybody forgets that we see each other in off weeks. There's an open line of communication there between me and him. I think we're both pretty honest in where we're at."

Jason Kokrak

"It [the reception] has been incredible. I didn't expect anything less. I mean, you heard people talking behind a microphone, but I think what people do behind a microphone and what people do to somebody's face is a little bit different."

Phil Mickelson

"Everybody here is so classy. Gosh, it's fun to be here. It would be nice to validate the amount of talent that is over there on LIV, and I think a lot of guys are playing really well heading in. I think it will be fun to watch."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Phil Mickelson gives his thoughts on his form heading into The Masters Phil Mickelson gives his thoughts on his form heading into The Masters

Kevin Na

"There's not one guy out here that's not trying to win. But it's not about sticking it or anything like that. No matter what people say, there's a lot of champion golfers on LIV Tour and still in their prime and still peaking. I think the fans and the media are making it more interesting. If you have a LIV versus PGA Tour coming down the stretch, it'll be fun."

Mito Pereira

"Obviously it's special to be here for Masters week and the course is looking great and tough as always. I've seen it [Augusta] on TV so many times, and you can't really ask for more being here and playing The Masters this year."

The Masters - Live Live on

Thomas Pieters

"I haven't felt any tension. It's just nice to see them again. The media's making it much of a bigger thing than it really is. I took my parents here [to Augusta] because it could be my last one. That's just being realistic. I don't know. Time will tell."

Cameron Smith

"I just think there's too much rubbish going on, basically. I spent an hour out there [on the range] and seen lots of familiar faces, lots of smiles and hugs, and it has been nice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Smith has no regrets about switching from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf Tour, insisting the change has allowed him to spend more time with his family and friends Cameron Smith has no regrets about switching from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf Tour, insisting the change has allowed him to spend more time with his family and friends

"I don't think there's any kind of hatred going on between the players. We are all happy where we are, and I'm just as happy for the guys winning out on the PGA Tour as I am for the LIV golfers."

Harold Varner III

"Everyone thinks we suck now, so I want to play great. You all write it and I just read it - I don't pay attention. It's not like Space Jam where they took our talents away, so I'm super excited. I want to play well - that's why you play."

The Masters - Live Live on

Why is LIV's Greg Norman not at The Masters?

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says "keeping focus on the competition" was the reason behind the decision not to invite LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman to The Masters.

"We did not extend an invitation to Mr Norman," Ridley said in his traditional pre-tournament press conference at The Masters. "The primary issue and the driver there is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition, on the great players that are participating, the greatest players in the world.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Masters chairman Fred Ridley said LIV commissioner, Greg Norman, was not invited to Augusta this year, to keep the focus on the Masters and not LIV golf Masters chairman Fred Ridley said LIV commissioner, Greg Norman, was not invited to Augusta this year, to keep the focus on the Masters and not LIV golf

"By our decision in December, we ensured that we were going to honour and be consistent with our invitation criteria. I would also add that, in the last 10 years, Greg Norman has only been here twice, and I believe one of those was as a commentator for Sirius Radio.

"It really was to keep the focus on the competition."

Watch The Masters throughout the week live on Sky Sports! Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf, with a host of bonus feeds available via the red button.