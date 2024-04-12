The Masters 2024: Rory McIlroy makes mixed start to Grand Slam bid with opening 71 at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy admitted he should have got more out of his opening round at The Masters despite making his best start in six years at Augusta National.

McIlroy mixed four birdies with three bogeys during a one-under 71 at Augusta National, where the threat of thunderstorms saw a two-and-a-half-hour delay to the start of play and left many of the later starters unable to finish.

The 34-year-old is looking to claim a first major victory since the 2014 PGA Championship and complete the career Grand Slam, with his start his first under-par opening round at the event since 2018, but leaving him six strokes behind clubhouse-leader Bryson DeChambeau.

Image: McIlroy is six shots off the lead as he chases an elusive victory at The Masters

"It's satisfying in one sense because it is a decent start compared to the way I have played here the previous two or three years, but I felt I could have been two or three shots better today," McIlroy told Sky Sports.

"Overall, a solid day's work and I'm looking forward to getting back out there tomorrow. Playing besides Scottie [Scheffler], who is obviously one of the leaders, I'll be able to keep an eye on him and see what he's doing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy was pleased with a solid start to his Masters tournament but will be keeping an eye on Scottie Scheffler in round two in order to not drift too far from the leaders

"I stuck to my game plan, I didn't start chasing it. The way conditions were today, you really couldn't. You had to stay patient and be as disciplined as possible. Anything under par today is a decent score. But, again, I will rue the last four holes - I felt like I could have got a little bit more out of it."

McIlroy was forced to lay up at the par-five second after finding the pines off the tee and three-putted from off the green for bogey, then undid a close-range birdie at the next by failing to get up and down from the sand at the fourth.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy made a birdie on the third hole during the first round of The Masters to get back to level par

The Northern Irishman took advantage of the par-five eighth and followed a birdie at the iconic par-three 12th by adding another at the par-four 14th, only to miss a great opportunity at the par-three 16th and bogey his penultimate hole to slip six strokes back.

"I held it together well," McIlroy added. "It was a little scrappy. The conditions are tricky. It's hard to commit to where the wind direction is at times. I think after the slow start sort of making a few birdies around the turn was good. A little wasteful coming in, but overall still not a bad score and obviously a lot of golf left to play."

The Masters - Live Friday 12th April 7:30pm

Scheffler 'ready to go' if baby arrives early

McIlroy was playing alongside Xander Schauffele and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who made a strong start to his bid for a second Masters victory in three years with a brilliant bogey-free 66.

Scheffler's wife Meredith is heavily pregnant with their first child, which is due to arrive later this month, with the 2022 champion reiterating his pre-tournament commitment that he would withdraw from The Masters should she go into labour early.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scheffler shot a stunning bogey-free six-under-par 66 in the opening round of The Masters

"Maybe I should be more concerned," Scheffler said. "I don't really know (laughter). People have asked us how our preparation is going for the baby. I feel like, well, we are a little underprepared.

"The nursery is not quite ready and we've had some issues at our house the last few weeks. I think that's the exciting part. I think we are definitely underprepared to be parents.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scheffler birdied the 16th hole to get to six under

"As far as her going into labour, I wouldn't say I'm very concerned. We haven't seen any of the early signs. But pregnancy is weird. It can happen at any time. Yeah, open lines of communication and she can get hold of me if she needs to. Yeah, I'm ready to go at a moment's notice."

Watch The Masters throughout the week exclusively live on Sky Sports! Live coverage continues on Friday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.