Scottie Scheffler player blog: The Masters win, being ready for fatherhood and hopes for more PGA Tour success

It's hard to put into words how special this win is. It's been a long week, a grind of a week as the golf course was so challenging, and to be wearing this green jacket again and getting to take it home is extremely special.

When I look at the tournament from two years ago, I'd built myself a lead on Friday afternoon and was able to play with the lead and play comfortably, whereas this week, I felt like I was battling the whole week. I got out there on Thursday, and it was so windy, and I was able to shoot a great score.

The next two days were really just a fight. I can't even describe how difficult the conditions were on Friday afternoon. It was a long week and I had to battle some ups and downs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the story of Scottie Scheffler's final round as he claimed a second Green Jacket at Augusta with a four-under-par 68, his second Masters win in the last three years.

Just like any human would, your mind starts to wander a little bit out there on the golf course. We're out competing for four or five hours at a time and you've got to let your mind wander. I tried to soak in the stuff around me...I looked up at the trees at times and I looked up at the patrons occasionally to try to soak in some of their energy.

I did not let myself get attached to the lead. I just tried to keep pushing. I think if I had played a little bit defensively, it would have been a significantly different finish. I went for the green in two on 13, and was able to make birdie, and I attacked the pin on 14 and made birdie.

Went for it again on 15 for a nice par, and I hit a really good shot on 16 to make birdie again. If I was just trying to make pars on the back nine, I would have been standing on 18 having to make par and hoping Ludvig (Åberg) would only make a par.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Scottie Scheffler tapped in on 18 at Augusta National to win a second Masters title, his second Green Jacket in the last three years.

How were things different this time around?

The Sunday morning this time around was definitely different than two years ago too. Instead of just me and my wife, Meredith at the house, I had a couple of my buddies with me, and we sat and relaxed, and I tried not to think about golf. But it was increasingly difficult.

They were a great support for me and while it was a long morning, it was well worth it. I told my buddies I was a bit overwhelmed, and I wish I didn't want to win it as badly as I did. I think it would make the mornings easier.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler birdied the 16th hole at Augusta National to extend his Masters lead to four shots.

However, I love winning and I hate losing. When you're here in the biggest moments, when I'm sitting with the lead on Sunday, I really, really want to win badly.

My buddies then told me my victory was secure on the cross. That's a pretty special feeling to know that I'm secure forever and it doesn't matter if I win this tournament or lose this tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Masters as Scottie Scheffler claimed the Green Jacket at Augusta National.

I get to come out here and compete, have fun, enjoy it; and then at the end of the day, win or lose, my identity is secure. So when I'm out there, I try to compete to the best of my abilities. I feel like that's how I was designed. I've been that way since I was a young kid.

What next after Masters glory?

I wish I could soak this in a little bit more. Maybe I will when I get home. But at the end of the day, I think that's what the human heart does. You always want more, and I think you have to fight those things and focus on what's good.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

I feel like I'm playing really good golf right now. I feel like I'm in control of my emotions as I've ever been, which is a good place to be. I feel like I'm maturing as a person on the golf course, which is a good place to be. I think it's hard to argue with the results of the last few weeks.

I'm going to go home and reflect on this win and soak it in as best I can. I try not to think about the past or the future too much. I love trying to live in the present. I've had a really good start to the year, and I hope that I can continue on this path that I'm on.

Live PGA Tour Golf Thursday 18th April 7:00pm

I'm going to continue to put in the work that's got me here and keep my head down. When I step up on the tee at a tournament, being able to tell myself that I did everything I could to play well and the rest isn't up to me.

I will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. My priorities will change very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line. But I still love competing and I don't plan on taking my eye off the ball anytime soon, that's for sure.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after claiming a second Masters title, Scottie Scheffler claims that golf is about to become the fourth priority in his life with the birth of his first child.

Watch Scottie Scheffler and the PGA Tour's star names at the RBC Heritage, live from Thursday on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday with Featured Groups from 12.15pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 7pm.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.