The Masters merchandise: Patrons' experience at Augusta National and how gnomes became a must-have item

When The Masters introduced a gnome to their merchandise offering nearly a decade ago, few could have predicted how they would become one of the most sought-after collector’s items in sport.

Patrons to Augusta National have been able to purchase a Masters themed-gnome since 2016, with every year's version offering an 18-inch statue wearing something relevant to the opening men's major.

The gnomes have gone from being a novelty item to something that is becoming harder and harder to purchase, with thousands of patrons every day trying to get their hands on a unique Augusta item.

Image: The Masters gnomes quickly sell out at Augusta National each day

This year's edition seeds the miniature bearded man holding an ice cream sandwich, while his shirt features many of the most popular items from the concessions stand, with only around 1,000 available each day to purchase.

Those unable to grab a gnome for the marked price of $49.50 face paying multiple times that amount online, with those fortunate enough to grab one at retail price getting something that is rapidly becoming its own Augusta tradition.

Image: The Masters gnomes have become one of the biggest collectors items in sport

Gnomes not the only novelty item

Even if the opportunity to buy a Masters gnome fails to materialise, a treasure trove of golfing goods awaits that requires discipline to avoid getting carried away.

Think of any type of household good, piece of golfing equipment or item of clothing and there's a very good chance that there's a Masters-branded version in there for you to be able to purchase.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rich Beem gives a unique insight into The Masters as he takes you around the grounds at Augusta National through the eyes of a patron

Salt and pepper shakers are among the new additions in recent years to purchasing, with patrons often leaving with hundreds - or even thousands - of dollars worth of Masters novelty items for them and those who have requested to buy goods for them.

Ball markers, golf towels, Masters flags and golf polos are among the more popular items sold, with mugs, hats, jumpers, calendars, bottle openers all purchased, leaving millions of dollars spent every single day of tournament week.

Patrons tuck into Masters staples

Name me another sporting event where you could grab yourself a sandwich for $1.50?! Or anywhere, for that matter? I certainly can't think of a place. Well, not without unearthing a time machine, anyway.

That's remarkably still the case here at Augusta National, where both their iconic egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches - wrapped in a green Masters-branded sandwich bag - come at those jaw-droppingly low prices.

There isn't a single sandwich on the menu that costs over $3, with their traditional Masters Club - thinly sliced ham, turkey and cheese in a burger-style bun - among those at that price, with plenty of other options for patrons to enjoy.

Concession stands live up to expectation

Green Masters cups are filled with "Crow's Nest", the beer brewed just for this tournament. Where does it come from? It remains a mystery, but the volume of people lining the fairways with them shows just how popular it has become.

Image: What food are you buying from this menu?

The attention to detail is clear for all to see, with everything from the bottled water to the Georgia pecan caramel popcorn and Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches - essentially a big slab of ice cream between two cookies - are all covered in Masters-themed packaging.

A pint, a sandwich and a cookie for less than $10 for the lot? What's not to like about that? The food offerings are so popular that a 'Taste of The Masters' package is available to order online, although it doesn't come at the on-course price and sells out quickly.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Patrons soaking up the atmosphere

When you go a watch a sporting event almost anywhere else in the world, your views are often blocked by the phone-waving arm of someone more focused on filming the action rather than watch it themselves.

It's a totally different feel at The Masters, where mobile phones are banned and anyone found in possession of one runs the risk of having their ticket revoked and being removed from the premises.

The result is patrons living in the moment and full immersing themselves in the sights and sounds of the world's best preparing for a major, with even digital cameras off-limits outside of practice rounds.

Once you get over the panic of your phone not being in your pocket and the fear of it being lost, the lack of technology at your disposal becomes a soothing experience. You're cut off from the world and distraction-free to watch the action up close.

Image: The main Masters scoreboard is whether patrons regularly pose for pictures during practice rounds

Throwback leaderboards are appreciated

The other challenge without mobile phones and electronic scoreboards is the lack of live information at your disposal, with paper tee time sheets and manually updated leaderboards dotted around the course the only ways to second-guess what is going on.

That will become more challenging for those watching on a tournament day, where the roars from other holes and waiting for those scores to be updated are the only way of knowing who is making progress on the leaderboard.

Those leaderboards are also how patrons become aware of any potential weather issues, with warning signs around the course long before Monday's practice round was suspended due to the threat of thunderstorms.

Augusta continues to amaze and wonder

Eagle-eyed regular patrons to Augusta National may have noticed slightly fewer trees than last year's contest, following Hurricane Helene hitting the region last September, although the course looks just as beautiful as ever.

The fairways look pristine and the vibrant colours of the azaleas and flowers are clear to see, with the course offering picture-worthy views even during Monday's rain-affected practice round.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Any changes to the course over the last six and a half months are minimal to spot, with Augusta National focusing efforts on helping the community recover from a historic natural disaster. The Masters will help generate economic support in their journey to get the city back on its feet.

Sky Sports Golf will have record hours of live coverage in 2025, including more action over the final two rounds than previous years. Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm on Thursday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the story of Scottie Scheffler's final round at The Masters in 2024, where he claimed a second Green Jacket in three years

The same timings will apply on Friday, while a new addition to this year's coverage sees a Masters build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm, covering all the action until after the close of play.

Sky+, Sky Q and Sky Glass will provide plenty of bonus feeds and allow you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout, including Amen Corner and more.

Who will win The Masters? Watch from April 10-13 live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins with Featured Groups on Thursday April 10, from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search