The Masters 2025 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for third round at Augusta National
Halfway leader Justin Rose to play alongside Bryson DeChambeau in Saturday's third round; Grand Slam-chasing Rory McIlroy - who is two shots off the lead in tied-third - paired with Corey Conners; watch Masters build-up from 3pm Saturday and full coverage from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 12 April 2025 01:32, UK
Groupings and tee times for the third round of the 89th Masters tournament, held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Justin Rose takes a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau into the weekend, with world No 2 Rory McIlroy a further stroke back in tied-third as he looks to complete the career Grand Slam.
McIlroy is joined on six under by Canada's Corey Conners, with Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler - chasing back-to-back wins at The Masters - all within three strokes of the lead.
- The Masters LIVE! Latest from Augusta National 🔍
- When is The Masters on Sky Sports? Key TV times 🏌️♂️
- Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Third-round pairings and tee times
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
1450 Tom Kim (Kor)
1500 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Jordan Spieth
1510 Stephen Jaeger (Ger), Max Greyserman
1520 Danny Willett (Eng), JT Poston
1530 Jon Rahm (Spa), Zach Johnson
1540 Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia
1550 Denny McCarthy, JJ Spaun
1610 Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel
1620 Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An (Kor)
1630 Aaron Rai (Eng), Justin Thomas
1640 Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
1650 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Wyndham Clark
1700 Nick Taylor (Can), Daniel Berger
1710 Tom Hoge, Max Homa
1730 Harris English, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1740 Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria (Col)
1750 Brian Harman, Bubba Watson
1800 Davis Riley, Michael Kim
1810 Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
1820 Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
1830 Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
1850 Jason Day (Aus), Sungjae Im (Kor)
1900 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
1910 Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1920 Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry (Ire)
1930 Rory McIlroy (NI), Corey Conners (Can)
1940 Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau
When is The Masters live on Sky Sports?
Sky Sports Golf will be showing record hours of live coverage from the 2025 contest, including more action over the final two rounds than previous years.
A new addition to this year's coverage sees a Masters build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm, covering all the action until after the close of play.
Sky Sports+ on Sky Q and Sky Glass will provide plenty of bonus feeds and allow you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout, including Amen Corner and more.
Who will win The Masters? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the second round begins with Featured Groups on Friday from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.