Rory McIlroy at The Masters: How sports psychologist Bob Rotella is helping Grand Slam bid at Augusta National

Should Rory Mcllroy go on to complete the career Grand Slam at The Masters, the support of one of golf’s greatest minds will have played a critical role in ending his major drought.

McIlroy arrived at Augusta National with all eyes on him once again, having already won twice on the PGA Tour in 2025, with the world No 2 continuing to turn to legendary sports psychologist Dr Bob Rotella to help him deal with the mental challenge of returning to major glory.

It's believed Rotella's clients have won over 75 men's and women's majors between them while in his care, across a career spanning several decades, with McIlroy regularly praising the impact the veteran has had on him off the course.

Rotella's support was required when two double-bogeys in a three-hole stretch left McIlroy seven back after the opening day, with his response a stunning run on the back nine of his second round and a bogey-free 66.

"I had a good conversation with Bob Rotella, mostly around not pushing too hard too early and trying to get those shots back straightaway," McIlroy said after the second round.

"You can how I started today [Friday] with eight pars and a birdie on the front nine. I just tried to stay really, really patient. I feel like that patience was rewarded with a nice little stretch there."

An extraordinary start to McIlroy's third round saw him play the first five holes in five under, with the four-time major champion recovering from a mid-round stutter to take a two-shot lead over a charging Bryson DeChambeau into the final day.

"The message going into today [this round] was just keep doing the same thing," McIlroy added. "You know, we've had the chats - there's nothing new here.

"I've talked about trying to chase a feeling out there. I can have that feeling. If I can go home tonight and look in the mirror before I go to bed and be like, 'That's the way I want to feel when I play golf', that, to me, is a victory."

Rotella 'a big influence' for McIlroy

McIlroy first met Rotella in 2010, the year before his breakthrough major glory, with the Northern Irishman increasingly using his expert advice in his pursuit of an elusive major victory.

He has been unable to add to his major tally since the 2014 PGA Championship, a fourth victory in as many years, posting 21 major top 10s over the following decade without reaching the winner's circle.

The 35-year-old has regularly won worldwide during that spell, securing the FedExCup three times and topping the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings in each of the last three seasons, although it's the major near-misses that receive the most attention.

McIlroy insisted he would not 'shy away' in his final-round duel with DeChambeau at Augusta, where victory would see him claim a fifth major title, complete the career Grand Slam and cement his status as one of golf's all-time greats.

"We're seeing the influence of Bob Rotella more and more and more in this game and I'm delighted that Rotella is on his shoulder," former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley told Golf Channel. "I'm delighted that he's got somebody that he really respects to talk things through.

"He's becoming an increasingly louder voice in his ear with massive credibility, because of the guys that he's got over the line. To have somebody in his ear that he really respects, that makes things simple for them, that gets things refocused and reenergized, is absolutely crucial."

Can Rotella's help deliver major for McIlroy?

Rotella's past success stories include helping Nick Price to major glory and world No 1, having previously gone multiple seasons without winning on the PGA Tour, with four-time major champion Ernie Els and David Duval among the others to previously work with him.

Padraig Harrington frequently credits Rotella's influence in his career-defining stretch of success, having recovered from a final-hole double bogey to win The Open in a play-off in 2007 - his first of three majors in 13 months.

'The Doc' also supported Darren Clarke during his major glory at The Open in 2011, with Ian Baker-Finch and John Daly among the others to enjoy major victories under Rotella's guidance.

If - or when - McIlroy gets over the line in a major, it could arguably be Rotella's biggest success story.

