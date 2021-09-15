Ryder Cup 2020: Henrik Stenson named as vice-captain for Padraig Harrington's European team

Can Team Europe stop the Ryder Cup from falling into the hands of their arch rivals? Watch live from September 24-26 live on Sky Sports Can Team Europe stop the Ryder Cup from falling into the hands of their arch rivals? Watch live from September 24-26 live on Sky Sports

Padraig Harrington has announced that Henrik Stenson will be the fifth and final vice-captain for Team Europe at this month's Ryder Cup.

The 45-year-old has made five Ryder Cup appearances as a player, including during Europe's victory at Le Golf National in 2018, with the Swede now featuring as part of the backroom team for the first time.

Stenson joins compatriot Robert Karlsson, Englishman Luke Donald, Germany's Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland as vice-captains heading to Whistling Straits, with the quintet boasting the experience of 19 Ryder Cups for Europe and 40 points scored between them.

Henrik Stenson held a 100 per cent record in 2018, defeating Bubba Watson in the singles as Europe won 17.5-10.5

"It's a great honour to get the call and to be involved with Team Europe," Stenson said. "I've been part of five Ryder Cup teams in the past and to be given the opportunity as a vice-captain to help Europe's quest to retain the Ryder Cup is exciting.

"Padraig called me on Monday morning and it was not a long conversation. I accepted straight away and I assured him that myself, along with the other vice-captains, are there to help and assist him and the team in any way we can.

Henrik Stenson held a 100 per cent record in 2018, defeating Bubba Watson in the singles as Europe won 17.5-10.5

"We have a very strong team. It's a mix of huge experience along with three guys who will take on their first Ryder Cup - and that's a great combination. We have strength in depth so I'm looking forward to getting out there and seeing the boys perform.

"It's no secret that winning on away soil is always a little bit harder, but the boys are ready for that challenge. It's all going to come down to how well we play during the week but I have every faith in our team."

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

Stenson secured the winning point for Europe in his Ryder Cup debut at the K Club in 2006 and also featured at Valhalla in 2008, with the former Open Champion following appearances in 2014 and 2016 by winning all three of his matches in 2018 for Thomas Bjorn's winning team.

The former Race to Dubai winner made a late challenge to qualify again in recent weeks, following a tied-third finish at the D+D Real Czech Masters by claiming third at the Omega European Masters and putting in strong performances at the DS Automobiles Italian Open and BMW PGA Championship.

Padraig Harrington talks through the decision-making behind his three captain's picks and explains why he likes the look of his Ryder Cup team Padraig Harrington talks through the decision-making behind his three captain's picks and explains why he likes the look of his Ryder Cup team

"Henrik will bring so much to the week in all aspects both on and off the course," Harrington said. "His playing record speaks for itself and he has the full respect and confidence of all the players. He knows what it takes to win a Ryder Cup and that experience and knowledge will be crucial for us.

"Everyone is aware that the Ryder Cup can be a tense week at times too so Henrik's renowned wit and sense of fun will benefit our team room immensely. It will also be helpful to have the cool head of the 'Ice Man' around should any stressful situation emerge."

Watch the Ryder Cup live from September 24-26 on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel!