Ryder Cup 2020: Bryson DeChambeau plays down Brooks Koepka feud and hints at 'something fun'

Bryson DeChambeau insists he is fully focused on this week's Ryder Cup and has played down his supposed ongoing feud with USA teammate Brooks Koepka.

The pair have been involved in publicised disagreements over the past two years, with Koepka previously calling out DeChambeau for slow play and DeChambeau making fun of Koepka's physique.

DeChambeau hinted that the rivalry had been blown out of proportion and revealed ahead of the Ryder Cup details of positive conversations between the pair in the build-up to the biennial contest.

Bryson DeChambeau will be hoping to help USA to home victory in Wisconsin

US captain Steve Stricker said on Monday that he probably wouldn't pair the two together this week at Whistling Straits, although DeChambeau teased that "something fun" with Koepka was possible.

"A lot of this social media stuff has definitely been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two," DeChambeau told the media on Tuesday. "We had some great conversations during Tour Championship week when we had dinner.

"Then this week I sat down and had dinner with him last night, and it was fine. I think there may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won't speak too much more on that."

DeChambeau also confirmed details of his hands being "wrecked" from training for the World Long Drive Championship immediately after the Ryder Cup, with the former US Open champion hoping to use that practice to his advantage for Team USA.

Bryson DeChambeau lost all three matches during his Ryder Cup debut in 2018

"When had some blisters on my hands and wrecked my hands, that was before the FedExCup Playoffs," DeChambeau added. "That was that Friday before is when it happened. The story came out later because I was talking about it and how badly my hands hurt after that because of how much effort I was putting into it.

"Leading up into this event, I've put full force focus into this event. I think part of hitting it far is some of why I am so successful and how I could utilize my length on this golf course to potential advantage. I've been working on my wedging and putting non-stop, as well. Thinking about how to roll it better, thinking about how to control my distances better with this new speed.

"It's definitely a delicate balance, but one that I am strictly advised pretty well on to do my absolute best in the Ryder Cup.

"I would say hopefully I can get out on the golf course 200mph ball speed with a 45-inch driver. That would be really nice. There's a whole list of holes where it's going to be a huge advantage, I hope, if I'm hitting it in the fairway."

