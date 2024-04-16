Thomas Bjorn reappointed Europe vice-captain by Luke Donald for Ryder Cup defence in New York

Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn will serve again as assistant to European skipper Luke Donald in next year's tournament at Bethpage Black in New York, live on Sky Sports.

The Dane, who led Europe to victory in Paris in 2018, will reprise the vice-captaincy role he served under Donald's leadership for last year's triumph in Rome.

Bjorn's reappointment was confirmed by Donald on Tuesday and comes after Italian Edoardo Molinari was also re-engaged ahead of the contest in New York.

Donald hopes the continuity will serve Europe well as they bid to win in the United States for the first time since 2012.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Donald said: "I am very excited to have Thomas back on the team. Once I was appointed as captain again, my thoughts quickly went to who I wanted to have in the backroom staff - and Thomas certainly was one of those.

"He means a lot to me. He's passed on his knowledge and I've had a great relationship with him over the last few years.

"This is an away Ryder Cup, so the earlier we can start planning, the better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Donald discusses his motivations after he was announced as Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 contest

It will be the sixth time Bjorn has taken on a vice-captaincy and his 10th involvement in a Ryder Cup overall having also represented Europe three times as a player.

The 53-year-old said: "It was a natural progression from last time.

"We had a fantastic environment in Rome. Luke did an amazing job. He was a fantastic leader, not just of 12 players, but of the whole Ryder Cup Europe team that worked so hard behind the scenes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Golf presents 'Europe! Europe!' - a new documentary documenting Europe's success at the 2023 Solheim and Ryder Cup tournaments

"It was amazing for me to be part of that because I knew how all of those things worked from Paris. To see how he added a few extra things in Rome and made it even better was amazing and I was very proud of him. He was exceptional."

The Ryder Cup will take place on September 26-28 2025. The USA are yet to name their captain.

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 exclusively live. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.