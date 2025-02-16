Ryder Cup: Robert MacIntyre says dollar bills and hostile crowd will add fuel to the fire for Team Europe in New York

"It's going to be rough" - Robert MacIntyre says dollar bills being throw back in his face and a hostile crowd will only add fuel to the fire for Team Europe as they look to retain the Ryder Cup in New York this September.

At last weekend's WM Phoenix Open, former shinty player MacIntyre threw Oban Celtic shirts - managed by his dad, Dougie - carefully made into a bundle and tied with a rubber band into a raucous crowd. Around each one was a $20 and a signed note that read: "Get yourself a couple of beers. Cheers, B Mac."

Despite the good-natured banter, MacIntyre is now concerned that even if he throws $100 into the crowd at this year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, they'll be thrown straight back in his face.

MacIntyre made his PGA Tour breakthrough by winning the RBC Canadian Open last June and backed it up with a brilliant win at the Genesis Open a few weeks later.

The 28-year-old, who made his Ryder Cup debut in 2023, is hopeful of being included in captain Luke Donald's team as they seek to defend the crown they won in Rome last time out in what would be the first away win from any team since the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012.

Image: MacIntyre may need to throw larger bills into the crowd at what is expected to be a raucous crowd at Bethpage Black

Asked whether he might have to raise the ante by throwing larger bills into an expectant crowd at Bethpage Black, MacIntyre joked: "I think it's more the other way. It's going to be coming at us. But no, look, it's going to be good. I'm hoping I'm going to get there and that's my plan is to get there.

"I think when the boys get there, we need to embrace it. It's going to be rough, but if you play well and you can bring the energy from yourself to them as well, then you just got to try and enjoy it as much as you can.

"That's all I do. I had it in Canada when I'd say probably 63 holes, I had Canadians on my side because I'm left-handed. I was one of them because I was left-handed. A lot of hockey players play golf and they're left-handed.

"When I got in the back nine at Phoenix, it switched a wee bit. Someone got thrown out because of the stuff they were shouting at me. I just think you can channel that and bring it in and use it as fuel to the fire. We've got some of the best players in the world in Europe and I just hope that we enjoy it."

European golf on a high

European players have won three of the last four events on the PGA Tour, with Thomas Detry winning in Phoenix after Sepp Straka landed The American Express then Rory McIlroy sealed victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

"I think it is brilliant," said MacIntyre. "It is very obvious to see that it has been at a high standard for a few years now.

"It doesn't surprise me, to be honest with you, when you look at the strength and depth of the European guys out here and I just think it is good for European golf and the DP World Tour to see the progression. I mean, Tom has done it the exact same way I've done it. From Challenge Tour to DP World Tour to PGA Tour on a world stage. I think it's brilliant to see the pathway work."

Looking back at the last 12 months, 28-year-old MacIntyre believes he has matured on the mental aspect of his game, but still thinks "preparation" and "attitude" are key to feeling as ready as he can to perform against the same players week in, week out in top-level golf.

"Obviously the lifestyle, the culture change and everything's different, but I'm just coming out here to do my job," he explained. "And once I kind of got that in my head that it's work, if you want to go home, you're home in 15 hours, but you're out here doing your job.

"And once I realised that not to react so much to the shot, not to react so much to things that are said, not to react to things that annoy me, because the same things still annoy me when I'm out here. It's no different this year to last year with things that annoy me. But I know how to handle them.

"It took me a while to realise how to handle them, little things to help me handle them. And just having the right team around you to help you handle all them situations.

"Now I feel in an unbelievable place, within my golf game, personal life, to the team I've got around me."

Achieving dreams

MacIntyre, who works with caddie Mikey Thomson, coach Simon Shanks, strength and conditioning expert Kenny McKenzie, and is managed by Iain Stoddard, says he couldn't do it without his team.

"I feel like everyone is driving for the one, we've all got the same goal and that's to get as high up this world ranking and high up with the game of golf and win the biggest golf tournaments in the world that we can," said the world No 15.

"Everyone in my team is stacked up the exact same way. And that's all I can ask for, because if someone says, jump, it's like how high you want me to jump, I'll jump as high as you want.

"And it's the same across the board. I asked Mike to do something. If he can do it, he'll do it. If he can't, well, give it his best shot.

"I was in the gym yesterday with Kenny and it's one o'clock in the morning back home and he's helping me achieve our dreams.

"Do you know what I mean? It's not just one guy. Like Simon's out here this week. It's not just one guy trying to achieve a dream.

"It's the whole team are trying to achieve dreams and once I realised everything is a bigger picture than me trying to hit a golf ball, there's more to it, then it becomes easier."

