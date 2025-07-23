Ryder Cup: Ian Poulter warns Europe to brace for raucous Bethpage Black as Team USA bid to reclaim trophy

Ian Poulter has warned Team Europe to brace for a "loud and raucous" reception as Team USA bid to wrestle back the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Defending champions Europe, who lifted the trophy with a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome in 2023, will look to retain their crown when the Ryder Cup heads to Farmingdale, New York, live exclusively on Sky Sports from September 26-28.

Poulter - arguably the embodiment of Ryder Cup passion in his generation - knows exactly what it takes to win on American soil, and what lies ahead for Luke Donald's team in 2025.

The 49-year-old featured in seven Ryder Cups, helping Team Europe to victory on five occasions. Two of those triumphs - at Oakland Hills in 2004 and Medinah in 2012 - came on US turf.

"Away Ryder Cups are notoriously difficult," five-time Ryder Cup winner Poulter told Sky Sports. "It's the same when they come to our home soil too. Home advantage is a big factor.

"Luke has got a venue in Bethpage Black that is going to be very loud, very raucous. We've had numerous events at that location in the past, so they certainly know what they are going to be in for."

'Home advantage a big factor'

To this day Poulter boasts an unbeaten record in Ryder Cup singles matches but it was his passion on the course that earned talismanic status and a place in folklore.

Assessing Team Europe's prospects, Poulter reflected on what made him such an effective Ryder Cup operator who thrived under the most intense conditions.

"The European team already looks strong on paper, and Luke will be happy with the current form of his players," Poulter added.

"The team looks very similar to what it did last time, so I wouldn't expect too many changes. Hopefully Team Europe can go on US soil and grab that trophy back."

Poulter continued: "I wouldn't say I was there to wind the crowd up, or intentionally wound the crowd up, you can do that with your golf.

"If you hole putts at the right time, you become a real pain in the backside to them, and that was enough to wind them up good and proper."

Rahm backs Garcia for 2031 captaincy

Jon Rahm has petitioned a campaign for Sergio Garcia to captain Team Europe for the 2031 Ryder Cup in Spain.

Garcia, a three-time Ryder Cup winner, had a strained relationship with the DP World Tour after joining LIV Golf but re-joined the tour in November last year.

Whether a LIV player can captain the Ryder Cup remains uncertain but Rahm believes a Spanish captain is essential for the home event, drawing parallels to Seve Ballesteros, who led Europe to victory at Valderrama in 1997.

"Some things smooth over in golf… Sergio could possibly be the captain," said Rahm. "I think that's a very obvious choice."

