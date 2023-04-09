Masters champion Jon Rahm will become one of best players golf has seen, says Butch Harmon

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best moments from Jon Rahm's final round at The Masters as he became the fourth Spanish winner at Augusta National Watch the best moments from Jon Rahm's final round at The Masters as he became the fourth Spanish winner at Augusta National

New Masters champion Jon Rahm will go on to be one of golf's all-time greats after harnessing the anger of his early years, says major-winning coach Butch Harmon.

Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to claim the Green Jacket, following in the footsteps of two-time winners Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal and one-time victor Sergio Garcia, after finishing four strokes clear of LIV Golf duo Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson at Augusta National.

The 28-year-old, who trailed Koepka by two shots heading into the final round, compiled a three-under 69 on Sunday afternoon to clinch his second major title - after the 2021 US Open - and his sixth tournament victory in 13 starts, as well as ensuring he will dethrone Scottie Scheffler as world No 1.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scottie Scheffler presented Rahm with the Green Jacket inside the Butler Cabin Scottie Scheffler presented Rahm with the Green Jacket inside the Butler Cabin

Harmon said of Rahm on Sky Sports Golf: "[Harnessing his fire] is going to turn out to make him one of the best players the game has ever seen. He has all the tools.

"He's strong, he's long, he drives it on the fairways and hits it on the greens. He putts beautifully. He now knows how to control his emotions, which was the only thing keeping him back. This man is the superstar of the future."

Rahm took the outright lead after six holes in the final round and never relinquished control.

Harmon added: "He was there in case there was a mistake. Koepka made some mistakes and he took advantage of them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the winning putt as Rahm became 2023 Masters champion, with the 28-year-old finishing four clear of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson Watch the winning putt as Rahm became 2023 Masters champion, with the 28-year-old finishing four clear of Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson

"Jon kept hitting the fairways and the greens, which is what you have to do to win a great championship.

"To me he has been the best player in the world for the last few years and he stepped up and proved it. Special, very, very special."

Faldo: Rahm never got flustered

Three-time Masters champion Sir Nick Faldo said of Rahm on Sky Sports: "Physically he is a strong guy and technically he has his own unique golf swing, [but] mentally look at how he has advanced over the years.

"The strength you need to keep your composure throughout the whole week and keep your determination.

"[Rahm] is a seasoned campaigner. That really did show. Because he has been in the position of playing this well for a couple of years, knows he can just play his own way. He never got flustered, he just kept going all day."

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Sky Sports' Rich Beem added: "He continually gets better each and every year. So far [in 2023] he's won four times, all elevated events and now The Masters - the sky right now is the limit for him.

"I knew he was thinking about having a big 2023, but now this could be something really special with the way he's playing."

What's next?

Rahm is scheduled to tee it up on Thursday in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links, the latest of the PGA Tour's elevated events. Early action begins from midday on Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage from 7pm.

The men's major season continues next month at the PGA Championship, where Justin Thomas returns as defending champion and Jordan Spieth has a chance to complete the career Grand Slam. Watch all four rounds at Oak Hill from May 18-21 live on Sky Sports Golf.