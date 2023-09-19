Solheim Cup: Team USA's Danielle Kang on 'dramatic' build-up as clubs go missing on journey to Spain
Danielle Kang's golf clubs were lost on a journey from Amsterdam to Malaga ahead of her fourth Solheim Cup appearance; watch Team Europe host Team USA at Finca Cortesin in Spain live on Friday from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf
By Ali Stafford at Finca Cortesin
Last Updated: 19/09/23 4:23pm
Team USA stalwart Danielle Kang has described her Solheim Cup build-up as "dramatic" after seeing her clubs go missing while travelling to this year's contest in Spain.
The former major champion made the trip from Las Vegas to Amsterdam over the weekend and then connected to Malaga, only for her golf bag to get lost during the journey to Finca Cortesin.
Kang pleaded for help from both the airline and golf fans on social media, with captain Stacy Lewis also posting to try and find the originals, but they have yet to be found. That has left her searching for alternative clubs for the biennial contest.
The 30-year-old used some PING clubs temporarily on Tuesday to enable her to practise, while sponsors Titleist are sending replacements to arrive late on Tuesday evening to give her time to prepare for Friday's opening day.
"It has been an adventure!" Kang admitted in her pre-tournament press conference. "If it wasn't a dramatic entrance, it wouldn't be my life, so it's okay. It's all good. My captain, Stacy, has been absolutely incredible. The entire US team has been helping me and everyone's on top of it.
"Ping has made me a temporary set today that I got to play with, so we can at least test out the golf course. It is what it is. You just kind of roll with the punches. It's life, it's golf, but it's okay.
"I do travel with my putter separately in a rifle case because my putter is a different model, so we don't have the bending machine for it. It bends a lot during travel, so I put it in a separate case to travel with because I don't have the means to get my putter checked every week.
"Thankfully the putter didn't get lost, but it's okay. The other 13 are coming. We have faith. Stacy [Lewis] is on it. I mean, she's putting out fires, and I'm pretty sure I'm the only one causing fire right now!"
Thompson plays down form concerns
Only three of Team USA have past experience of winning a Solheim Cup, with Lexi Thompson the sole player involved this week who was also part of their last success on European soil in the 2015 contest.
Thompson has missed five of her seven cuts and has finished no higher than tied-19th in any event this season, but the American is keen to to bounce back from a frustrating campaign in her sixth Solheim Cup appearance.
"It means the world to me to be able to play on the Solheim Cup," Thompson said. "Every year that I know it's [Solheim Cup] year, it's my No 1 goal to be on that team to be able to represent my country. It's my favourite event by far.
"Match play, stroke play, you still have to play your game and golf. Might not have been the year that I wanted, but this is this week. I'm not focusing on the past. I'm here with my team this week and going to represent my best."
Kang defended her team-mate's form, saying: "It's like Justin Thomas said, any shot, any moment can change your game. Can't rely on an entire player's career on just how she's been playing lately, right?"
