Solheim Cup: Team USA's Danielle Kang on 'dramatic' build-up as clubs go missing on journey to Spain

Team USA stalwart Danielle Kang has described her Solheim Cup build-up as "dramatic" after seeing her clubs go missing while travelling to this year's contest in Spain.

The former major champion made the trip from Las Vegas to Amsterdam over the weekend and then connected to Malaga, only for her golf bag to get lost during the journey to Finca Cortesin.

Kang pleaded for help from both the airline and golf fans on social media, with captain Stacy Lewis also posting to try and find the originals, but they have yet to be found. That has left her searching for alternative clubs for the biennial contest.

Danielle Kang has seen her clubs lost on her way to the Solheim Cup

The 30-year-old used some PING clubs temporarily on Tuesday to enable her to practise, while sponsors Titleist are sending replacements to arrive late on Tuesday evening to give her time to prepare for Friday's opening day.

"It has been an adventure!" Kang admitted in her pre-tournament press conference. "If it wasn't a dramatic entrance, it wouldn't be my life, so it's okay. It's all good. My captain, Stacy, has been absolutely incredible. The entire US team has been helping me and everyone's on top of it.

"Ping has made me a temporary set today that I got to play with, so we can at least test out the golf course. It is what it is. You just kind of roll with the punches. It's life, it's golf, but it's okay.

"I do travel with my putter separately in a rifle case because my putter is a different model, so we don't have the bending machine for it. It bends a lot during travel, so I put it in a separate case to travel with because I don't have the means to get my putter checked every week.

"Thankfully the putter didn't get lost, but it's okay. The other 13 are coming. We have faith. Stacy [Lewis] is on it. I mean, she's putting out fires, and I'm pretty sure I'm the only one causing fire right now!"

Thompson plays down form concerns

Only three of Team USA have past experience of winning a Solheim Cup, with Lexi Thompson the sole player involved this week who was also part of their last success on European soil in the 2015 contest.

Lexi Thompson has played in the past five Solheim Cups for Team USA, featuring on the winning teams in both 2015 and 2017

Thompson has missed five of her seven cuts and has finished no higher than tied-19th in any event this season, but the American is keen to to bounce back from a frustrating campaign in her sixth Solheim Cup appearance.

"It means the world to me to be able to play on the Solheim Cup," Thompson said. "Every year that I know it's [Solheim Cup] year, it's my No 1 goal to be on that team to be able to represent my country. It's my favourite event by far.

"Match play, stroke play, you still have to play your game and golf. Might not have been the year that I wanted, but this is this week. I'm not focusing on the past. I'm here with my team this week and going to represent my best."

Kang defended her team-mate's form, saying: "It's like Justin Thomas said, any shot, any moment can change your game. Can't rely on an entire player's career on just how she's been playing lately, right?"

