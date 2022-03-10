The Players: Hideki Matsuyama withdraws with a back injury; Storms delay start at TPC Sawgrass

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem discuss which European players could be in contention to win The Players at TPC Sawgrass this week, with three of the top 10 in the world being Europeans. Nick Dougherty and Rich Beem discuss which European players could be in contention to win The Players at TPC Sawgrass this week, with three of the top 10 in the world being Europeans.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was a last-minute withdrawal from The Players due to a back injury.

Matsuyama, who followed victory at the Zozo Championship in October by winning the Sony Open in January, first experienced discomfort during a tied-20th finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

The Japanese player had limited his practice at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the PGA Tour's flagship event, although had been hopeful of being able to tee it up alongside Presidents Cup teammates Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann on Thursday morning.

Overnight rain and thunderstorms resulted in a one-hour delay to the opening round, with Matsuyama replaced in the field by American Patrick Rodgers for the scheduled 8.40am (1.40pm tee time).

Overnight rain and thunderstorms resulted in a one-hour delay to the opening round, with Matsuyama replaced in the field by American Patrick Rodgers for the scheduled 8.40am (1.40pm tee time).

Rodgers' late inclusion in the field meant that England's Aaron Rai moved up to first alternate, although he later withdrew his name from the list. Michael Thompson is the next in line to feature, should there be any further withdrawals.

Matsuyama's withdrawal comes less than a month away from his title defence at Augusta National, having become the first Asian winner of The Masters and the maiden Japanese winner of the Green Jacket in last year's contest.

Storms delay start at Sawgrass

More than 1.25inches of rain fell overnight at TPC Sawgrass, leaving the maintenance staff battling to get the course ready to be playable for the scheduled 6.45am start.

Play was able to get underway an hour later than planned, with preferred lies in operation due to how saturated the course is, while further showers and thunderstorms are forecast later on Thursday.

Play was able to get underway an hour later than planned, with preferred lies in operation due to how saturated the course is, while further showers and thunderstorms are forecast later on Thursday.

The outlook for Friday and Saturday also has the threat of further rain and storms, which is likely to lead to further delays, while strong winds are also expected over the weekend.

