Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son Charlie aiming to qualify for PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son Charlie will attempt to qualify for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches next week.

Charlie will line up in Thursday's pre-qualifier at Lost Lake Golf Club in Florida, which serves as one of four pre-qualifying venues.

Approximately 25 players and ties will advance to a Monday qualifier, with four players from that earning spots in the Cognizant Classic from Thursday February 29.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 'He's got all the moves' - Charlie Woods has previously teamed up with his father Tiger at the PNC Championship

Charlie has competed in the last four editions of the PNC Championship alongside his father, while he also played in last year's Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship.

Tiger acted as Charlie's caddie for the latter event, at which the teenager finished tied for 17th in the boys 14-15 division.

Live PGA Tour Golf Thursday 29th February 11:45am

Should Charlie make the Cognizant Classic, he could play alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback ended a withdrawal last week as the 15-time major champion pulled out mid-round at the Genesis Invitational due to an illness later revealed to be influenza.

Watch the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches live on Sky Sports from Thursday, February 29. Early coverage begins at 11.45am.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can receive alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel Find out more here...