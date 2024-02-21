Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son Charlie aiming to qualify for PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Charlie Woods, 15, will enter pre-qualifying for PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches; Tiger's son hopes to reach Monday's qualifier and then make tournament proper next week; Charlie and Tiger have played in last four editions of the father-and-son PNC Championship
Wednesday 21 February 2024 20:16, UK
Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son Charlie will attempt to qualify for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches next week.
Charlie will line up in Thursday's pre-qualifier at Lost Lake Golf Club in Florida, which serves as one of four pre-qualifying venues.
Approximately 25 players and ties will advance to a Monday qualifier, with four players from that earning spots in the Cognizant Classic from Thursday February 29.
Charlie has competed in the last four editions of the PNC Championship alongside his father, while he also played in last year's Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship.
Tiger acted as Charlie's caddie for the latter event, at which the teenager finished tied for 17th in the boys 14-15 division.
Should Charlie make the Cognizant Classic, he could play alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback ended a withdrawal last week as the 15-time major champion pulled out mid-round at the Genesis Invitational due to an illness later revealed to be influenza.
