Bronte Law secures Dubai Moonlight Classic victory with back-nine charge

Bronte Law with the trophy after winning the Dubai Moonlight Classic

England's Bronte Law produced a storming finish under the floodlights to win the Dubai Moonlight Classic presented by EGA at Emirates Golf Club.

The 26-year-old followed a run of four birdies in five holes with a brilliant eagle at the par-five 16th to leapfrog Mexico's Maria Fassi and claim her first victory on the Ladies European Tour.

Law's late surge gave her an eight-under 64 in the third and final round and took her to 15 under, one ahead of Fassi, who closed with a 68.

Fassi, who had shared the overnight lead with Jessica Karlsson, played the front nine in only level par but retook the lead from South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace with a run of three birdies in four holes from the 10th.

Law, who opened up on the 18th in a shotgun start, had two birdies on the front nine and added a further gain at the 10th before knocking her tee shot at the 12th to around four feet.

Law posted four birdies and an eagle on the back nine

An excellent bunker shot set up another birdie at the 13th and a fine approach into the 14th saw Law move alongside Fassi at the top of the leaderboard on 13 under.

Fassi was doing little wrong herself and she nosed ahead once again with a birdie at the par-five 16th, but Law, who spurned a birdie chance at the 15th, answered that by drilling her second shot at the 16th to around 10 feet to secure a crucial eagle.

A belter from @brontemaylaw 💪



The Englishwoman eagles the 16th to take the lead with a hole to play 🦅#RaiseOurGame | #MoonlightClassic pic.twitter.com/vtwxMkDAw5 — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) October 29, 2021

The Mexican was unable to birdie either of the final two holes and Law, who won the Pure Silk Championship on the LPGA Tour in 2019, was able to afford a missed birdie putt from around four feet at the 17th after another dialled-in tee shot as she secured the title.

Esther Henseleit of Germany closed with a 66 to claim third place on 12 under, with Pace (70) and Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn (69) sharing fourth spot on 11 under.