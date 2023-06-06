PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf agree to stunning merger

The PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour are set to merge in a ground-breaking announcement

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have stunned the sporting world by announcing they are merging to form "a new collectively owned" entity.

The shock announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men's professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

The new entity has not been named yet but the deal signals a new era of cooperation "to unify the game of golf, on a global basis".

It has also been announced:

LIV golfers who were suspended indefinitely by the PGA and DP World Tour will be able to re-apply for membership from the end of the 2023 season

All lawsuits between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV golf will be ended

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which funded LIV Golf's emergence, will make a capital investment into the combined entity as part of the agreement "to facilitate its growth and success".

A "comprehensive evaluation of LIV Golf to determine how best to integrate team golf into the professional game" will take place.

LIV Golf's 2023 schedule will continue as planned

How have golfers reacted?

Phil Mickelson, who became a de-facto spokesperson for the LIV Tour, tweeted: "Awesome news".

Some PGA Tour players, including two-time major winner Collin Morikawa, appeared to suggest that they discovered the news via social media at the point it broke.

Morikawa tweeted: "I love finding out morning news on Twitter."

The move was announced to players in a letter from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday.

It read: "Today is a momentous day for your organization and the game of golf as a whole.

"The PGA Tour - your Tour - is leading the formation of a new commercial entity to unify golf, one that sees the end of the disruption and distraction that has divided the men's professional game for the better part of three years."

The power struggle that embroiled golf

The LIV Golf circuit - which features 54-hole events across three days, with no cuts, instead of the traditional 72-hole format - launched in 2022 and has lured big-name players away from the rival circuits with staggering sums of prize money for every golfer.

This new entity was bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) - owners of Newcastle United - and critics accused it of being a vehicle for the country to attempt to improve its reputation in the face of criticism of its human rights record.

Former world No 1 Dustin Johnson and Ryder Cup legends Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were among the most notable names to commit initially, with Phil Mickelson added to that list soon after along with other high-profile names like recent PGA champion Brooks Koepka and last year's Open winner Cameron Smith.

Animosity grew between the factions, with Mickelson often speaking as the de facto player leader for LIV and directing accusations of collusion at the PGA Tour and other governing bodies. On the other side, Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was often at the forefront defending the PGA Tour and criticising LIV.

The decision to merge comes less than two weeks before the third major championship of the men's golf season, the US Open. For parts of 2022 and 2023, the majors were the only times that LIV Golf players were included in the same field as PGA and DP World Tour players.

PGA Tour commissioner: Historic day for golf

PGA Tour commissioner Monahan, who had previously ruled out an agreement with LIV, said: "After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says today is a historic day within golf as they merge with LIV Golf and DP World Tour

"This transformational partnership recognises the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour's history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV - including the team golf concept - to create an organisation that will benefit golf's players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson all resigned their DP World Tour memberships

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour chief executive, added the deal "marks the end of the division in our game and the start of a new chapter in its evolution".

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said: "We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans.

"There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf. We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition. This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all. We look forward to collaborating with Jay and Keith to bring the best version of the game to communities around the world."

Was Greg Norman aware of merger?

A key name absent from the press release announcing the merger was Greg Norman, LIV Golf's CEO and one of the lead people in the Saudi-backed Tour's creation.

He's been the target of a lot of criticism from those on the PGA Tour side and Al-Rumayyan told CBS he only informed Norman about the merger moments before making it public.

"I made a call just before this and of course he is a partner with us, and all the stakeholders that we have with us they had the call right before this interview," Al-Rumayyan said.

Sky Sports golf expert Dame Laura Davies said of that revelation: "It sounds like it's been a bit cloak and dagger - if Greg Norman didn't know about it then if I was Greg Norman then I would feel like one of the losers in this deal because you would have thought he would have been at the forefront."

Pelley clarifies European Ryder Cup team selection criteria

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has defended the decision to merge with the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and explains the implications for Ryder Cup selection.

A big question to come out of the announcement of the merger was how it might affect selection for this September's Ryder Cup teams in Rome.

DP World Tour chief executive Pelley explained to Sky Sports News the criteria for selection for the European team, saying: "There's only two criteria to be a Ryder Cup player - you have to be European and you have to be a DP World Tour member. Those are the criteria.

"If you're not a DP World Tour member, you can't play in the Ryder Cup."

European stalwarts Garcia, Poulter, Westwood and Henrik Stenson all resigned from the DP World Tour in May following further sanctions on players who competed in LIV Golf events last year without permission.

Pelley said of the quartet: "They're not members. They would have to be reinstated. Maybe they will request reinstatement but we will have to see."

Coltart: I'm absolutely in shock | 'McIlroy must think what was the effort for?'

Sky Sports Golf's Andrew Coltart:

"I'm absolutely in shock. I think everybody has just been taken aback by this. Nobody saw it coming.

"I'm left scratching my head. It is [remarkable the players have found out at the same time] because you really would expect, being a player-run organisation, that the players would have an opportunity for some input in that.

"There is going to be an incredible amount of questions asked, but I'm not sure how many answers we'll get at this particular stage.

Sky Sports' Andrew Coltart admits he was 'shocked' by the news that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf are to merge to become one unified entity

"There's no doubt it will leave a bit of a sour taste in some people's mouths. But I don't necessarily think this whole thing is a bad thing.

"Everybody has been crying out for the top players in the world to play together - and when those players have competed in the same event (The Masters and PGA Championship), it has added a bit of spice."

[On Rory McIlroy]: "He's given his heart and soul for the last two years, arguably to the detriment of his own golf game, for the support of the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and I have to question whether he knew much of this.

"But there's absolutely no doubt that if he did, it would have been an incredible distraction, and he would have wondered what was all the time and effort for to get to this point."