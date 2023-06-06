PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf agree to stunning merger

The PGA Tour, Liv Golf and the DP World Tour are set to merge in a ground-breaking announcement

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have stunned the sporting world by announcing they are merging to form "a new collectively owned" entity.

The shock announcement comes after over a year of unprecedented disruption in the men's professional game following the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

The new entity has not been named yet but the deal signals a new era of cooperation "to unify the game of golf, on a global basis".

It has also been announced:

LIV golfers who were suspended indefinitely by the PGA and DP World Tour will be able to re-apply for membership from the end of the 2023 season

All lawsuits between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV golf will be ended

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which funded LIV Golf's emergence, will make a capital investment into the combined entity as part of the agreement "to facilitate its growth and success".

A "comprehensive evaluation of LIV Golf to determine how best to integrate team golf into the professional game" will take place.

LIV Golf's 2023 schedule will continue as planned

Phil Mickelson, who became a de-facto spokesperson for the LIV Tour, tweeted: "Awesome news".

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, who had previously ruled out an agreement with LIV, said: "After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love.

"This transformational partnership recognises the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour's history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV - including the team golf concept - to create an organisation that will benefit golf's players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson all resigned their DP World Tour memberships

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour chief executive, added the deal "marks the end of the division in our game and the start of a new chapter in its evolution."

PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said: "We are committed to unifying, promoting and growing the game of golf around the world and offering the highest-quality product to the many millions of long-time fans globally, while cultivating new fans.

"There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf. We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition. This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all. We look forward to collaborating with Jay and Keith to bring the best version of the game to communities around the world."