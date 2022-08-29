Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Rory McIlroy's epic FedExCup win and what lies ahead in future for PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy's thrilling FedExCup win is discussed on the podcast

The Sky Sports Golf Podcast panel returns to reflect on an exciting weekend's golf and dissect what lies ahead at an uncertain time for the sport.

The podcast is back and there's plenty of news to catch up on, as Michael McEwan and Zane Scotland join Josh Antmann to reflect on an absorbing Tour Championship following Rory McIlroy's thrilling FedExCup win.

The trio also chat about the huge changes on the PGA Tour from next season, more players going to LIV and the future of the DP World Tour.

The new partnernship between McIlroy and Tiger Woods also comes under the microscope in another absorbing edition of the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

