Ryder Cup: Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald could be dreading 'epic', says Rich Beem as he backs US captain to play in future contests

Keegan Bradley can still one day play at a Ryder Cup but will be dreading what threatens to be a thriller at Bethpage this September, believes Rich Beem.

Bradley put to bed questions over his potential involvement as the first player-captain since 1963 on Wednesday as he announced his six picks to complete Team USA's line-up.

The world No 11 unveiled Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns as his chosen players ahead of the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup from September 26-28, live on Sky Sports.

Bradley admitted he was heartbroken to have left himself out, but Beem insists his Ryder Cup dream does not have to end there.

Beem: Bradley has playing Ryder Cup in him in future

"I think I'd like to say yes [he could still play one day] because wouldn't it be cool that you were on the Ryder Cup the time before and suddenly now you're playing," said Beem on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

"How much experience do you have over any other player?

"I think that Keegan still has plenty of gas in the tank to get out there and play. I think he's got the desire and I don't think that's ever going to leave him, so it'll be interesting to see.

"We've got to get past this one and we've got to see how this one is going to turn out, because I don't think it's going to be easy and I think that both captains are somewhat dreading it.

"This could go right down to the wire and it could be a win or a loss by a point. I can't think of anything more miserable than to sit there and to lose something that means so much to all these players to lose by a point. It's going to be epic."

Bradley will be relieved after picks announced

Bradley's prospective self-inclusion had emerged as the biggest talking point ahead of Wednesday's announcement, with the 39-year-old playing some of the best golf of his career after two wins on the PGA Tour since being named captain last June.

Burns was the final name to be announced having featured as part of the 2023 Ryder Cup team.

"I think that [Bradley] looked more relieved that the process was over," said Beem. "When he mentioned Sam Burns, I literally felt relief and - to me - it looked like he was relieved. It looked like he was ready to be done with it.

"When you go into that arena and you have all those eyeballs on you, it sometimes can be uncomfortable, but I think the way that he handled it all was brilliant.

"I know that he's going to be glad when he finally gets no more cameras, doesn't have to answer anything, gets on a plane, goes home and says, 'all right, now it's time to get to work'. I thought that that press conference was brilliant."

Cantlay is due to play in his third straight Ryder Cup, and while being without a worldwide victory since 2022 has recently teased a return to form with a tied-ninth finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and a runner-up finish at the Tour Championship.

"I think Cantlay and Burns playing well over the last two to three weeks really made his decision a lot easier," Beem continued.

"I almost think that it energised him and it really kind of picked his career up. When you're captain, you can go out there and play somewhat freely.

"I think if he was trying to earn a spot, you're not going to play as freely. You're going to play with a little bit more pressure on you, so I think he got a chance to kind of roll the dice just a little bit more when he put himself in position to win.

"At the end of the day, I'm really glad with the way that it turned out. I love this team, I think he's got the right guys in place and I think this is going to be one strong 12-man squad."

'Europe's biggest asset is having Donald as captain again'

Europe return as defending Ryder Cup champions after their resounding 16.5-11.5 win over their American counterparts in Rome two years ago.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton make up their six automatic qualifiers, with Donald scheduled to reveal his six captain's picks on Monday, live from 2pm on Sky Sports Golf.

"There's a lot to be said for keeping the same team, the same thing," said Beem on Team Europe's edge. "More importantly, I think what the European side has done - that is going to be their biggest asset - is having the same captain.

"The players know exactly what to think, they know there's not going to be any differences in what they're doing. It's been the same set-up, the same vice-captains and I think you have to have that consistency - especially when you go away on foreign soil.

"I think that the United States should do the same exact thing. If Keegan's going to be the Ryder Cup captain, I think you've got to take the same vice-captains as well. You have to have consistency so the players might change, but the leadership is always the same.

"We're obviously not going to go without Scottie Scheffler. I think Xander Schauffele is going to find his game, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay - we have probably six guys that we know that we can lean on.

"The other six might ebb and flow in and out of the team, but if we have that same consistency, that gives us a way better advantage to play well on foreign soil, which is exactly what the Europeans have brought this time."

What's next ahead of the Ryder Cup?

Donald will announce the six captain's pick to complete Team Europe's Ryder Cup line-up on Monday September 1, live from 2pm on Sky Sports, with the European side set to be similar to their winning team in 2023.

The only PGA Tour event before the Ryder Cup is the Procore Championship in California, held from September 11-14, where the majority of Bradley's American team are expected to compete.

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, starting on Monday September 22, with round-the-clock coverage then live from 9am on Friday September 26.

