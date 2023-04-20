What can be done to punish 'inexcusable' slow play in golf and why is it not clamped down on?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick hit out at slow play and believes players should be penalised for it despite a lack of action from all of the big tours. Matt Fitzpatrick hit out at slow play and believes players should be penalised for it despite a lack of action from all of the big tours.

Slow play has dominated conversation within golf, but what can be done to stop it? Andrew Coltart looks at the recent debate and why tougher punishments are required...

Slow play is probably the most distracting aspect of golf. These players use the 'extra time' afforded to them by their faster playing partners to 'maintain position on the course'.

Fast players play within the spirit of the game and move play along for themselves, fellow competitors, spectators and TV. They don't deplete resources, and yet they have to suffer the tedium of someone who cares not for the good of the game. That is unpalatable!

Slow play is, in my opinion, unsportsmanlike conduct of which the sanctions should be more that a one-shot penalty. A simple disqualification from the event would send the correct message.

Patrick Cantlay was criticised for slow play at The Masters and the RBC Heritage

These players display an unimaginable level of arrogance and complete an utter disdain for their fellow competitors, along with fans, promoters, officials and television alike. Yet, somehow, they are allowed to prosper and efforts made to hasten their play falls on deaf ears.

If that doesn't fall under Rule 1.2a, which focuses on the conduct expected of players, then I don't know what does! It's a sickening sore on our game, it's ugly, unattractive and totally inexcusable.

Players don't just arrive on tour slow, as they've been allowed to get away with it for years before they become household names. Parents, club members, club coaches, national coaches and fellow competitors all had obligations to draw attention to this shocking hubris for the sport we love.

What did Cantlay do wrong?

Patrick Cantlay is one of the best golfers we've ever seen. A hugely talented individual, whose level of consistency in the game has propelled him almost to the very pinnacle of our sport. That is undeniable.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay defend recent criticism of slow pace of play by saying they can't play any faster and that it's the course set-ups that are making players slow down. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay defend recent criticism of slow pace of play by saying they can't play any faster and that it's the course set-ups that are making players slow down.

What is also undeniable, although he makes a good fist of it, is his sloth like pace of play. Cantlay recently hit the news at The Masters for being slow. Shock horror! His reply? He claimed it was 'slow for everyone!'

Unperturbed by what many peers perceived as contempt for his fellow pros, the very next week - when he was last to play - he contrived to take one minute 24 seconds to hole out from four feet at the ninth hole during the last round of the RBC Heritage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matt Fitzpatrick beat defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third hole of a play-off to win the RBC Heritage. Matt Fitzpatrick beat defending champion Jordan Spieth on the third hole of a play-off to win the RBC Heritage.

There's only three people better than him in the world at the game right now. Patrick, wake up! Eighty-four seconds, when you are allowed 40 and have watched your two playing partners go before you, is pathetically slow! I dare people to Google it, as it's a difficult watch.

Rule 5.6b encourages prompt pace of play, although the usual suspects continue to exploit the generosity of their fellow players, sponsors, fans and officials. They refuse to accept accountability for their damaging actions, choosing to deflect blame entirely and seemingly have no idea how long 40 seconds is.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

What can be done to stop it?

I guarantee that if TV directors 'cut' to these players when it is actually their turn to play, you would turn your TV off.

Our directors realise how slow these culprits are and throw in two or three other shots from different players before returning to catch the slow player preparing for action.

It's shocking etiquette at best, and in my opinion a breach of the conduct expected of players within the rules of the game. It needs to be discouraged promptly and it needs doing now! Sadly, it's not as simple as that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Patrick Cantlay produced a remarkable shot at the RBC Heritage, after his ball was left trapped in the wooden decking. Patrick Cantlay produced a remarkable shot at the RBC Heritage, after his ball was left trapped in the wooden decking.

High-ranking players carry power, as they arguably have a bigger say and hold sway, not to mention the battle between golf's tours currently. If a player feels like they're being leaned on too heavily, then they could jump ship.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

As well as that, promoters don't want negative press to discolour their event. Promoters pay in one form or another to have stars attend, they don't want that investment compromised or costs will increase next time round.

It's easy to hammer young blood or someone you haven't heard of but far harder to deal with a household name. The efficacy for this slow play virus needs looking at.

A message to all the clubs, coaches, foundations, associations, colleges - your game needs you now more than ever! Don't leave it to others to clamp down on this, please! Act now.