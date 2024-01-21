Rory McIlroy: How Dubai Desert Classic triumph proved world No 2 can win a major in 2024

Rory McIlroy has made a superb start to 2024 with a second-place finish at the Dubai Invitational, before winning his fourth Dubai Desert Classic with an incredible comeback from 10 shots behind at the halfway mark. Andrew Coltart reflects on McIlroy's latest triumph as he looks to end his near 10-year winless run at the majors...

Rory's put a lot of distractions to bed which has given him the opportunity to concentrate on his golf. He didn't finish the way he wanted last week and it was a terrific finish from Tommy Fleetwood.

But he was pretty much in control for most of the final round this time after some of the other players were a bit disappointing.

Image: McIlroy claimed a record fourth victory at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

One or two of the main protagonists fell away and Rory got himself into a position where they would have thought his lead was unassailable.

But, no birdie on the 10th and 13th holes, all of a sudden one or two got close but they couldn't finish it off with birdies in the final few holes. Rory almost cantered home in the end.

Four times he's won this event, now better than Ernie Els who had three. He's gone back-to-back and is the first person to do that since Stephen Gallacher. He loves it in this part of the world.

McIlroy is so exciting to watch

Tiger was very good when he was in a position at absolutely slamming the door shut and making sure there was no opportunity for anyone to come back in. Maybe he wouldn't make that swinging mistake at the wrong time on 13 and put yourself under pressure.

He's so exciting to watch because you never really know what you will get. You always feel there might be a slack shot that keeps the door open.

Seventeen wins on the DP World Tour and 24 on the PGA Tour. Four major championships and he's now defended this one. This is more like the Rory that was winning the major championships 10 years ago.

Will McIlroy finally win a major again?

You're not going to be able to go out there and win things if you can't enjoy the tussle or sometimes the struggle. That's not to say Rory McIlroy is struggling but the expectation levels are so enormous that he can't win every single time he goes out there.

Therefore he does come away from time to time quite disappointed but he still maintains that youthful enthusiasm like that score of 63 on Saturday that brought himself back into the tournament.

He's said it was so long ago that he was in contention at a major that it feels like he's trying to win his first. He's going to put himself under that kind of pressure again but we're seeing a man that is much more comfortable again, back at the top again and winning more often again.

He's not coming into good positions after throwing himself out of them in the first two rounds. I think we're going to see Rory win major championships again this year.

Image: McIlroy is the first player to win four Dubai Desert Classic titles

What's next?

The DP World Tour stays in the Middle East for the Ras al Khaimah Championship, where Daniel Gavins returns as defending champion. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 8am on Sky Sports Golf.

Rory McIlroy is next in action on the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from February 1-4, live on Sky Sports. Stream golf and more top sport with NOW.